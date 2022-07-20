Wolves Announce October 15 Home Opener

GLENVIEW, ILLINOIS - The Chicago Wolves will start to defend their American Hockey League title on Saturday, Oct. 15, when they host the Milwaukee Admirals to launch their 29th season.

Prior to the 7 p.m. game, the Wolves will commemorate their 2022 Calder Cup championship by raising a banner to the Allstate Arena rafters. This symbol celebrates the organization's fifth league championship and will take its place alongside the 2002 and 2008 Calder Cup banners and the 1998 and 2000 Turner Cup banners.

This year's opener marks the first time since 2015 - and the seventh time in franchise history - the Wolves have hosted the Admirals for the home opener. On Oct. 10, 2015, Chicago knocked off Milwaukee 5-1 as goaltender Jordan Binnington outdueled Juuse Saros while Ty Rattie registered two goals and one assist.

The Wolves will announce the rest of their 72-game regular-season schedule Thursday. Head coach Ryan Warsofsky's squad will feature several key players from last year's squad that earned the organization's fifth Central Division title in six years before dispatching Rockford, Milwaukee, Stockton and Springfield in the Calder Cup Playoffs by a combined score of 76-35.

