Amerks 2022-23 Home Opener Set for Friday, October 14 against Toronto
July 20, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rochester Americans News Release
(Rochester, NY) - The Rochester Americans announced today that the team will host the Toronto Marlies in its 2022-23 Home Opener on Friday, Oct. 14 at The Blue Cross Arena. The 2022-23 season, presented exclusively by Seneca Niagara Resort & Casino, will be Rochester's 67th in the American Hockey League and 41st as the top affiliate of the Buffalo Sabres.
The complete regular-season schedule will be released on Thursday, July 21.
Amerks Season Ticket Memberships for the 2022-23 season are on sale now. Season Ticket Memberships start as low as $15 per game and come with a number of Members-only perks and benefits. Full Season, Half Season, Quarter Season Membership options are all available. For more information on Amerks Season Tickets or to sign up today, visit www.amerks.com/memberships.
- Senators Sign Goaltender Logan Flodell to a One-Year, Two-Way AHL Contract - Belleville Senators
- Ticket Availability Announced for NHL Exhibition Game Between Ottawa and Toronto - Belleville Senators
- Cam Johnson and Dominic Franco Sign AHL Contracts - Charlotte Checkers
