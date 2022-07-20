Condors Home Opener Set for Saturday, October 15
July 20, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Bakersfield Condors News Release
CONDORSTOWN, Calif. - The Bakersfield Condors will open their 25th anniversary campaign at home on Saturday, Oct. 15 against the Abbotsford Canucks. Puck drop is slated for 7 p.m. on Dignity Health Home Ice at Mechanics Bank Arena. It is a rematch of the 2022 Calder Cup Playoffs first round series which the Condors swept in two games.
A full 2022-23 schedule will be unveiled tomorrow, July 21. The Condors will play 72 games during the regular season, up from 68 games in previous AHL seasons.
Ticket packages and group outings are on sale now for Opening Night and the upcoming 2022-23 season. Be part of the action as Condorstown celebrates 25 years of family fun or calling/texting 324-PUCK (7825).
