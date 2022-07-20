Condors Home Opener Set for Saturday, October 15

July 20, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Bakersfield Condors News Release







CONDORSTOWN, Calif. - The Bakersfield Condors will open their 25th anniversary campaign at home on Saturday, Oct. 15 against the Abbotsford Canucks. Puck drop is slated for 7 p.m. on Dignity Health Home Ice at Mechanics Bank Arena. It is a rematch of the 2022 Calder Cup Playoffs first round series which the Condors swept in two games.

A full 2022-23 schedule will be unveiled tomorrow, July 21. The Condors will play 72 games during the regular season, up from 68 games in previous AHL seasons.

Ticket packages and group outings are on sale now for Opening Night and the upcoming 2022-23 season. Be part of the action as Condorstown celebrates 25 years of family fun or calling/texting 324-PUCK (7825).

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from July 20, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.