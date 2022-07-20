Wolf Pack to Host Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins in Home Opener on October 22nd

HARTFORD, CT - The Hartford Wolf Pack has announced that the club will host the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins on Saturday, October 22nd at 7:00 p.m. at the XL Center in the team's 2022-23 home opener. It is the first time in the franchise's 26-year history that the Wolf Pack open the home portion of their schedule against the Penguins.

The Wolf Pack and Penguins met six times during the 2021-22 season, with the home team winning all six meetings. Hartford closed out the 2021-22 regular season with a 6-3 victory over the Penguins at the XL Center on April 24th.

The full 2022-23 AHL regular season schedule will be released on Thursday, July 21st.

