Phantoms Announce Opening Weekend

July 20, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Lehigh Valley Phantoms News Release







The Lehigh Valley Phantoms and American Hockey League have announced the home openers for the 2022-23 season.

Opening Weekend for the Lehigh Valley Phantoms is Saturday, October 22 at 7:05 p.m. and Sunday, October 23 at 3:05 p.m. in a pair of games against the Cleveland Monsters.

"We were thrilled with the response and level of fan enthusiasm for our Opening Weekend series of games last year," said Vice President of Ticketing, Richard Lintker. "Offering back-to-back home games is the perfect way to crank up the excitement-level right from the start for downtown Allentown. We can't wait to kick off a great season of Phantoms hockey at PPL Center."

The full schedule for the 2022-23 regular season for the Lehigh Valley Phantoms will be announced tomorrow.

Single game tickets for the home debut of the Lehigh Valley Phantoms will go on sale September 1.

Fans can guarantee tickets to the Opening Weekend by locking in a Phantoms Premier Membership which is on sale now. Or fans can choose a custom 2022-23 Partial Season Ticket Plan, which will go on sale on Monday, July 25.

PPL Center is pleased to welcome the return of hockey on Friday, September 16 and Saturday, September 17 featuring the Philadelphia Flyers and New York Rangers in a pair of compelling Rookie Games. Tickets for the Flyers vs. Rangers Rookie Series are on sale now.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from July 20, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.