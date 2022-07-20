Bridgeport Islanders to Face Laval in 2022-23 Home Opener

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. - The Bridgeport Islanders, American Hockey League affiliate of the New York Islanders, have announced that their opponent for the 2022-23 home opener at Total Mortgage Arena will be the Laval Rocket (Montreal Canadiens). The Islanders and Rocket will drop the puck at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 22nd for the first of 36 home games.

Bridgeport and Laval split a two-game season series in 2021-22, with the Islanders earning a 3-0 victory at home on Oct. 24, 2021. Isles prospect Jakub Skarek was sensational, making 37 saves for his second career AHL shutout. Bridgeport is 5-2-1-0 against the Rocket since Laval's inaugural season in 2017-18.

The American Hockey League plans to unveil the full, regular-season schedule for all 32 of its member clubs this Thursday, July 21st.

