Comets Home Opener Set for October 17 against Penguins
July 20, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Utica Comets News Release
Utica, NY - The Utica Comets and the American Hockey League announced today that the team's home opener will take place on Monday, October 17th inside the Adirondack Bank Center at 7:00 PM. The opponent for opening night will be the Atlantic Division's Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins, the AHL affiliate of the Pittsburgh Penguins.
The home opener is significant as the Comets are celebrating their 10th anniversary season. The date also marks the 35th anniversary of the Utica Devils opener which took place on the same date in 1987. Full season schedule information will be provided on Thursday.
With the impending release of the 2022-23 schedule, Comets fans can guarantee a ticket to five premier games with the premier pack. This five-game package starts as low as $99 at uticacomets.com/tickets. Single game tickets will be on sale later in the summer.
Season Ticket Memberships are now available for the 2022-23 Season. All new Season Ticket Members will receive an exclusive Comets 10th anniversary jersey with their ticket package. Season ticket information is available at uticacomets.com/szn.
