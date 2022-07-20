Checkers' Home Opener Set for October 14
July 20, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Charlotte Checkers News Release
The Charlotte Checkers today announced that their home opener for the 2022-23 AHL season will take place on Friday, Oct. 14, at 7 p.m. against the Hartford Wolf Pack. Since joining the league for the 2010-11 campaign, this will mark the first time that the Checkers have ever played their first game of the season at home.
Together with the following night's game at Bojangles Coliseum, the game will make up Opening Weekend presented by Novant Health. Additional promotions and special events will be announced in the coming weeks.
The remainder of the AHL schedule will be announced this Thursday, July 21.
Checkers season tickets, mini plans and flex plans are on sale now and can be purchased by calling (704) 342-4423 or emailing [email protected]. Individual game tickets will go on sale Tuesday, Aug. 16.
