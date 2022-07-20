Capitals Sign Gabriel Carlsson

ARLINGTON, Va. - The Washington Capitals have signed defenseman Gabriel Carlsson to a one-year, two-way contract ($750,000/$400,000), senior vice president and general manager Brian MacLellan announced today.

Carlsson, 25, recorded nine points (2g, 7a) in 38 games with the Columbus Blue Jackets in 2021-22. The 6'5", 195-pound defenseman established single-season career highs in goals, assists, points and games played last season, while leading Blue Jackets defensemen in plus/minus (+6). Carlsson also appeared in two games with the Cleveland Monsters of the American Hockey League (AHL), where he registered two assists.

The Orebro, Sweden native has played parts of five seasons with Cleveland, appearing in an AHL career high 67 games with the Monsters in 2018-19. During the 2018-19 season, Carlsson recorded 12 points (2g, 10) and added three assists in eight Calder Cup Playoff games.

Carlsson has recorded 16 points (3g, 13a) in 75 career NHL games with Columbus. In 146 career AHL games with Cleveland, Carlsson has recorded 32 points (6g, 26a).

Carlsson was drafted by Columbus in the first round (29th overall) of the 2015 NHL Draft.

