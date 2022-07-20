Ticket Availability Announced for NHL Exhibition Game Between Ottawa and Toronto

July 20, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Belleville Senators News Release







The Belleville Senators and CAA Arena are thrilled to announce that the City of Belleville will host a National Hockey League preseason game between the Ottawa Senators and Toronto Maple Leafs.

The exhibition matchup will be played at CAA Arena on Friday, September 30, 2022, AT 7:00PM EST.

Tickets will go on sale and be available to the public:

WEDNESDAY, JULY 27, @ 10:00AM EST.

Tickets will be available online at https://bellevillesens.com/single-game-tickets/ or at the CAA Arena Box Office. The box office will be open on July 27 and July 28 from 10:00AM-5:00PM for in-person sales.

If you are seeking tickets for groups of 10+, please contact one of our Account Executives below:

Ben Cochrane: cochraneb@bellevillesens.com

Cody Hall: hallc@bellevillesens.com

Alex Siragusa: siragusaa@bellevillesens.com

While tickets to the game will be available to members of the public, Belleville Senators Season Ticket Members will have first right of refusal on tickets, followed by Belleville Sens flex pack. Ticket prices will be around what Belleville Sens fans are used to when attending events at CAA Arena rather than average NHL ticket prices.

Fans should stay tuned to the Belleville Sens website and social media platforms for updates and further questions can be directed to info@bellevillesens.com.

