American Hockey League Announces 2022-23 Home Openers

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ... The American Hockey League today announced the dates and opponents for all 32 teams' home openers for the 2022-23 season:

Abbotsford Canucks [VAN] - Fri., Oct. 28 vs. San Diego

Bakersfield Condors [EDM] - Sat., Oct. 15 vs. Abbotsford

Belleville Senators [OTT] - Sat., Oct. 15 vs. Laval

Bridgeport Islanders [NYI] - Sat., Oct. 22 vs. Laval

Calgary [CGY] - Sun., Oct. 16 vs. Coachella Valley

Charlotte Checkers [FLA] - Fri., Oct. 14 vs. Hartford

Chicago Wolves [CAR] - Sat., Oct. 15 vs. Milwaukee

Cleveland Monsters [CBJ] - Fri., Oct. 14 vs. Syracuse

Coachella Valley Firebirds [SEA] - Sun., Dec. 18 vs. Tucson (Firebirds will play four home games in Seattle area in October)

Colorado Eagles [COL] - Fri., Oct. 21 vs. Calgary

Grand Rapids Griffins [DET] - Fri., Oct. 14 vs. San Diego

Hartford Wolf Pack [NYR] - Sat., Oct. 22 vs. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton

Henderson Silver Knights [VGK] - Fri., Oct. 14 vs. Tucson

Hershey Bears [WSH] - Sat., Oct. 15 vs. Utica

Iowa Wild [MIN] - Fri., Oct. 14 vs. San Jose

Laval Rocket [MTL] - Fri., Oct. 14 vs. Belleville

Lehigh Valley Phantoms [PHI] - Sat., Oct. 22 vs. Cleveland

Manitoba Moose [WPG] - Sat., Oct. 15 vs. Rockford

Milwaukee Admirals [NSH] - Sat., Oct. 22 vs. Manitoba

Ontario Reign [LA] - Fri., Oct. 14 vs. Abbotsford

Providence Bruins [BOS] - Fri., Oct. 14 vs. Bridgeport

Rochester Americans [BUF] - Fri., Oct. 14 vs. Toronto

Rockford IceHogs [CHI] - Sat., Oct. 22 vs. Chicago

San Diego Gulls [ANA] - Fri., Oct. 21 vs. Ontario

San Jose Barracuda [SJ] - Sat., Oct. 22 vs. Henderson

Springfield Thunderbirds [STL] - Sat., Oct. 15 vs. Bridgeport

Syracuse Crunch [TB] - Sat., Oct. 22 vs. Rochester

Texas Stars [DAL] - Fri., Oct. 14 vs. Colorado

Toronto Marlies [TOR] - Sat., Oct. 15 vs. Rochester

Tucson Roadrunners [ARI] - Sat., Oct. 22 vs. Bakersfield

Utica Comets [NJ] - Mon., Oct. 17 vs. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins [PIT] - Sat., Oct. 15 vs. Lehigh Valley

The complete 2022-23 regular-season schedule will be unveiled on Thursday, July 21.

