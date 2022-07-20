American Hockey League Announces 2022-23 Home Openers
July 20, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) News Release
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ... The American Hockey League today announced the dates and opponents for all 32 teams' home openers for the 2022-23 season:
Abbotsford Canucks [VAN] - Fri., Oct. 28 vs. San Diego
Bakersfield Condors [EDM] - Sat., Oct. 15 vs. Abbotsford
Belleville Senators [OTT] - Sat., Oct. 15 vs. Laval
Bridgeport Islanders [NYI] - Sat., Oct. 22 vs. Laval
Calgary [CGY] - Sun., Oct. 16 vs. Coachella Valley
Charlotte Checkers [FLA] - Fri., Oct. 14 vs. Hartford
Chicago Wolves [CAR] - Sat., Oct. 15 vs. Milwaukee
Cleveland Monsters [CBJ] - Fri., Oct. 14 vs. Syracuse
Coachella Valley Firebirds [SEA] - Sun., Dec. 18 vs. Tucson (Firebirds will play four home games in Seattle area in October)
Colorado Eagles [COL] - Fri., Oct. 21 vs. Calgary
Grand Rapids Griffins [DET] - Fri., Oct. 14 vs. San Diego
Hartford Wolf Pack [NYR] - Sat., Oct. 22 vs. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton
Henderson Silver Knights [VGK] - Fri., Oct. 14 vs. Tucson
Hershey Bears [WSH] - Sat., Oct. 15 vs. Utica
Iowa Wild [MIN] - Fri., Oct. 14 vs. San Jose
Laval Rocket [MTL] - Fri., Oct. 14 vs. Belleville
Lehigh Valley Phantoms [PHI] - Sat., Oct. 22 vs. Cleveland
Manitoba Moose [WPG] - Sat., Oct. 15 vs. Rockford
Milwaukee Admirals [NSH] - Sat., Oct. 22 vs. Manitoba
Ontario Reign [LA] - Fri., Oct. 14 vs. Abbotsford
Providence Bruins [BOS] - Fri., Oct. 14 vs. Bridgeport
Rochester Americans [BUF] - Fri., Oct. 14 vs. Toronto
Rockford IceHogs [CHI] - Sat., Oct. 22 vs. Chicago
San Diego Gulls [ANA] - Fri., Oct. 21 vs. Ontario
San Jose Barracuda [SJ] - Sat., Oct. 22 vs. Henderson
Springfield Thunderbirds [STL] - Sat., Oct. 15 vs. Bridgeport
Syracuse Crunch [TB] - Sat., Oct. 22 vs. Rochester
Texas Stars [DAL] - Fri., Oct. 14 vs. Colorado
Toronto Marlies [TOR] - Sat., Oct. 15 vs. Rochester
Tucson Roadrunners [ARI] - Sat., Oct. 22 vs. Bakersfield
Utica Comets [NJ] - Mon., Oct. 17 vs. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton
Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins [PIT] - Sat., Oct. 15 vs. Lehigh Valley
The complete 2022-23 regular-season schedule will be unveiled on Thursday, July 21.
