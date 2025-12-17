Inter Miami Re-Sign Striker Luis Suárez for Another Season!: All 2025 MLS Goals
Published on December 17, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
Inter Miami CF YouTube Video
Inter Miami CF have re-signed striker Luis Suárez through the 2026 MLS season, the club announced Wednesday.
The legendary former Uruguay international was out of contract after tallying 34 goal contributions (17g/17a) in 50 appearances across all competitions for Miami last season.
In total, Suárez has 42g/29a in 87 matches with Miami since joining ahead of the 2024 season. He helped the club win that year's Supporters' Shield title and then MLS Cup 2025 presented by Audi.
Check out the Inter Miami CF Statistics
Major League Soccer Stories from December 17, 2025
- Whitecaps FC Sign BMO Academy Product Mihail Gherasimencov to MLS Contract - Vancouver Whitecaps FC
- Veteran Defender Sam Junqua Re-Signs with Real Salt Lake - Real Salt Lake
- Coachella Valley Invitational Announces 2026 Match Schedule - San Jose Earthquakes
- Sporting KC Holds Four Picks in MLS SuperDraft on Thursday - Sporting Kansas City
- Timbers Shedule Set for 2026 Coachella Valley Invitational - Portland Timbers
- Chicago Fire FC to Face LA Galaxy, Austin FC and Portland Timbers at 2026 Coachella Valley Invitational - Chicago Fire FC
- 2026 MLS SuperDraft Explained: Break Down the Rapids' Picks, Eligibility Rules & Tune-In Information - Colorado Rapids
- LA Galaxy to Play at CVI on February 8 and February 11 - LA Galaxy
- LAFC to Take on New York City FC as Part of Coachella Valley Invitational - Los Angeles FC
- Coachella Valley Invitational Announces 2026 Match Schedule, Early Bird Pricing Available Now - St. Louis City SC
- Sporting KC Schedule Set for Coachella Valley Invitational - Sporting Kansas City
- FC Cincinnati Transfer Álvaro Barreal to Santos FC - FC Cincinnati
- Real Salt Lake Prepares for Thursday's 2026 MLS SuperDraft - Real Salt Lake
- Red&Gold Football to Partner with S.D. Aucas of Ecuador - Los Angeles FC
- Houston Dynamo Football Club Welcome Houston Native Graham Wincott as Chief Marketing Officer - Houston Dynamo FC
- D.C. United Acquires Israeli International and MLS All-Star Tai Baribo from the Philadelphia Union - D.C. United
- Nashville SC Re-Signs Midfielder Bryan Acosta for the 2026 Season - Nashville SC
- Minnesota United Signs MNUFC2 Defender Britton Fischer to MLS Contract - Minnesota United FC
- Red Bull New York Acquires Winger Cade Cowell on Loan from Chivas Guadalajara - New York Red Bulls
- Inter Miami CF Signs Luis Suárez to a New Contract - Inter Miami CF
- Major League Soccer Announces Eligible Player List for 2026 MLS SuperDraft - MLS
- New York City FC Names Robin Nicholls as Academy Director - New York City FC
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Inter Miami CF Stories
- Inter Miami CF Signs Luis Suárez to a New Contract
- Inter Miami CF Academy Well-Represented at MLS NEXT Fest 2025
- Inter Miami CF Academy U-14s Finish Third in El Arbolito Cup in Austin, Texas
- Exclusive MLS Cup Championship Merch Available Now at All Inter Miami CF Retail Store Locations
- Inter Miami CF Academy U-16s Complete Messi Cup Campaign