Inter Miami Re-Sign Striker Luis Suárez for Another Season!: All 2025 MLS Goals

Inter Miami Re-Sign Striker Luis Suárez for Another Season!

Published on December 17, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Inter Miami CF have re-signed striker Luis Suárez through the 2026 MLS season, the club announced Wednesday.

The legendary former Uruguay international was out of contract after tallying 34 goal contributions (17g/17a) in 50 appearances across all competitions for Miami last season.

In total, Suárez has 42g/29a in 87 matches with Miami since joining ahead of the 2024 season. He helped the club win that year's Supporters' Shield title and then MLS Cup 2025 presented by Audi.







