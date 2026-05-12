Inter Miami Fair Play Debate, Atlanta Goal Called Back, & Rob Holding DOGSO RED?!

Published on May 12, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Atlanta United FC YouTube Video







Andrew Wiebe breaks down the biggest and most debatable referee decisions from around Major League Soccer on Matchday 12.







Major League Soccer Stories from May 12, 2026

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