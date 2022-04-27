Indians Slowed by I-Cubs Pitching

DES MOINES, Iowa - Ji-Hwan Bae launched his first career Triple-A home run, but the Indianapolis Indians offense was held to just four hits in a 3-2 loss to the Iowa Cubs on Wednesday afternoon.

Bae gave the Indians (10-9) an early lead in the third inning with an opposite-field solo home run for his first of the season. It was also his third extra-base knock of 12 hits on the season, his last coming with a double on April 17 at St. Paul.

With two outs in the fifth inning, the I-Cubs (10-9) took the lead, 2-1, and snapped a 13-inning scoreless streak to begin the series with a two-run home run by Esteban Quiroz.

Jason Delay notched an RBI single in the seventh off right-hander Erich Uelmen (W, 2-0) to score Bligh Madris and even the score, 2-2. The tie didn't last long, as the I-Cubs responded with a run of their own on a wild pitch by Brad Case (L, 1-1) in the bottom half of the frame.

Trey McGough made his first Triple-A start with the Indians and continued his hitless streak to begin the season, tossing 1.0 perfect inning. Caleb Kilian got the start for Iowa and surrendered just one earned run in 4.0 innings. Eric Stout (S, 1) struck out the side in the ninth to cap off the I-Cubs' victory.

The afternoon game was brief, finishing in 2:05 for the Indians' shortest nine-inning game since Aug. 10, 2017 vs. Syracuse (1:58). It was also Indy's shortest nine-inning game on the road since Aug. 14, 2016 at Lehigh Valley (2:02).

The series at Principal Park will continue Thursday night with first pitch slated for 7:38 PM ET. RHP Max Kranick (0-1, 10.80) will take the bump for the Indians in a continuation of his major league rehab assignment. RHP Alec Mills (0-1, 9.00) will counter for Iowa.

