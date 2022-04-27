Bulls Comeback Bid Falls Short against Redbirds

The Durham Bulls (7-13) dropped game two of the six-game series against the Memphis Redbirds (11-9) 9-6 on Wednesday night at the Durham Bulls Athletic Park.

The Redbirds would get started right off the bat as 2B Nolan Gorman hit a two-run home run in the second at-bat of the game. Memphis DH Alec Burleson would connect on an RBI single to get a 3-0 lead on the scoreboard in the first. Bulls DH Ruben Cardenas would get his team on the board with an RBI single in the first frame to trim the deficit to 3-1, before Gorman would return to the plate for Memphis and connect on his second two-run homer of the contest to stretch the lead to 5-1 in the second inning.

Durham 2B Jonathan Aranda would heat up in the third inning and connect on an RBI single to cut the lead back to three. The Redbirds' red hot hitting would continue, as 3B Juan Yepez connected on a solo home run for the 6-2 lead. Bulls C Ford Proctor would give the team their third RBI single of the night in the fifth inning, and CF Cal Stevenson would follow suit and connect on another RBI to cut the deficit to one.

Again Memphis would respond to the Bulls' run, this time SS Evan Mendoza would go the distance at the plate, adding another solo home run, the team's fourth on the night in the sixth inning. Aranda would get his turn to respond, as he connected on a solo home run for the Bulls to cut the lead back to one in the bottom of the sixth. The home run palooza would continue, as the Redbirds would strike again for their fifth homer as Burleson connected on a solo shot to stretch the lead to 8-6. Memphis would add one more insurance run as Gorman would score off of a Bulls error.

The Bulls were led offensively by SS Vidal Brujan and Aranda with three hits apiece and the Redbirds were led by Gorman and RF Lars Nootbaar with three hits apiece also.

Durham pitcher Easton McGee got the start on the mound and threw three innings, surrendering five runs off of seven hits and ringing up four strikeouts, picking up the loss. Redbirds pitcher Angel Rondon picked up the win.

The Bulls will be back in action on Thursday for game four of the series against the Redbirds. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. at the DBAP. The Bulls starting pitching is to be determined, and RHP TJ Zeuch is scheduled to start for the Redbirds. Tickets for all remaining home games are available at Durhambulls.com.

