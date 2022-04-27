Mets and Red Wings Postponed on Wednesday in Rochester, Doubleheader to be Played on Saturday
April 27, 2022 - International League (IL) - Syracuse Mets News Release
Rochester, NY - Wednesday's scheduled game between the Syracuse Mets and the Rochester Red Wings at Frontier Field in Rochester has been postponed because of inclement weather. The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader on Saturday, April 30th in Rochester with first pitch of game one scheduled for 1:05 p.m. The second game of the doubleheader will start approximately 30 minutes after the conclusion of the first game.
The Mets and Red Wings are still scheduled to play on Thursday, April 28th at 1:05 p.m. and on Friday, April 29th at 6:05 p.m. before Saturday's doubleheader.
