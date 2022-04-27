Tides Losing Streak Stretches to Four Games After Wednesday Night's Game
April 27, 2022 - International League (IL) - Norfolk Tides News Release
LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. - The Norfolk Tides (11-9) fell to the Gwinnett Stripers (8-12), 8-2, on Wednesday night. It was the Tides fourth straight loss, and matched their second largest loss in run differential.
The Tides fell behind early in the first. Ronald Acuña Jr. didn't take his time, riping the first pitch thrown by Blaine Knight to left field. William Contreras hit an infield RBI single later in the inning to make it 1-0, Gwinnett. Acuña Jr. ended up going 2-for-5 on the night, striking out twice.
Gwinnett went on to score more the second and third innings. Delino DeShields doubled to right field to score the run in the second. Phil Gosselin hit an RBI single in the third and John Nogowski hit a sacrifice fly to make it, 4-0, Stripers.
Norfolk was able to cut Gwinnett's lead in half in the fourth. Both Johnny Rizer and Patrick Dorrian hit RBI singles to trail 4-2.
The Stripers put a dagger in the game in the bottom of the eighth. Braden Shewmake ripped his second home run of the season on the first pitch he saw. Later in the inning, Nogowski recorded his second RBI, a groundout, to make the final score, 8-2, Gwinnett.
Tomorrow, the Tides will have RHP Denyi Reyes (0-1, 31.50) on the mound, while Gwinnett will throw LHP Tucker Davidson (0-1, 5.19). First Pitch at 7:05 p.m.
POSTGAME NOTES
PATS FOR PATRICK: First baseman Pat Dorrian went 2-for-4 with two runs, a double and an RBI...it was Dorian's second multi-hit game of the season, dating back to April 15 at Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.
NEUS-BOMB: The second player to have a multi-hit game was Robert Neustrom, who went 2-for-4 with a run and a double...it was his fifth multi-hit effort of the season...Neustrom's on a three-game hit streak, going 6-for-11 with three runs, a double, two home runs, four RBI and two walks.
ALL RIZE: The last Tide to go for multiple hits was Johnny Rizer, who went 2-for-4 with a run and an RBI...it was also his second multi-hit effort of the season, with the other coming on April 14 at Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.
