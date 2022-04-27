Bisons and Worcester Split Doubleheader on Wednesday

WORCESTER, MA - After an off day on Monday and a rainout on Tuesday, the Buffalo Bisons and Worcester Red Sox opened up their six-game series by splitting a doubleheader on Wednesday afternoon at Polar Park. The WooSox took game one 4-2, before, after an hour-long rain delay, the Herd came back and won game two 7-5.

Game one saw a pair of strong starting pitching outings, but the WooSox ultimately came out on top behind Boston's No. 15 prospect Connor Seabold's six-inning, two-run, zero-walk performance. The Bisons took an early lead off a two-run homer by Samad Taylor, but couldn't muster up any additional insurance runs the rest of the way.

Casey Lawrence got the ball for the Herd and allowed just one run - a Jeter Downs solo shot - through five innings. Lawrence got some help from his battery mate, Gabriel Moreno, who threw out two would-be base stealers to keep the WooSox at bay; Moreno has now thrown out four of six runners on the season thus far.

The WooSox came back in the sixth, scoring the tying run on a sac fly that cashed in Jarren Duran, and then taking the lead off a two-run homer by Christin Stewart. Despite being charged with four earned runs and the loss, Lawrence has now gone six innings in three of his four starts and has an ERA of just 2.82 across 22.1 innings.

Game two saw WooSox starter Darwinzon Hernandez last just two innings, giving up two runs on three hits, a walk, and two hit batters, though he did strike out four. Nathan Lukes came around to score on a bases loaded hit-by-pitch in the first, and a Vinny Capra RBI double cashed in Logan Warmoth in the second.

The WooSox also scored a run in each of the first two innings, but the Herd would score two more in the following frame headlined by a Nick Podkul solo shot. Samad Taylor would then hit his second home run of the day in the sixth to extend the Bisons lead, this time a three-run shot off Darren Gillies to cap off a two homer, five RBI, two stolen base day for Taylor.

Jeremy Beasley threw a perfect sixth on just eight pitches, but a three-run homer by Ryan Fitzgerald off Joe Biagini in the seventh cut the Bison lead to just two. Biagini failed to retire any of the five batters he faced, and was lifted for Adrian Hernandez with two men on and no outs. Hernandez, pitching in just his third career Triple-A game, struck out Jarren Duran, Jeter Downs, and Franchy Cordero to end the game and secure the win for the Herd in game two.

The Bisons and WooSox will continue their series tomorrow night with Shaun Anderson set to face former Blue Jay and Bison lefty Thomas Pannone. First pitch is set for 6:45 p.m. EST.

