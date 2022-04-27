Iowa Evens Series with Stellar Pitching

April 27, 2022 - International League (IL) - Iowa Cubs News Release







DES MOINES, IA - The Iowa Cubs (10-9) did just enough to beat the Indianapolis Indians (10-9) by a score of 3-2, Wednesday at Principal Park.

The two teams were locked in a 0-0 tie through the first two innings, with just one combined hit over that time. Ji-Hwan Bae broke the scoreless tie with a solo home run in the third inning, giving the Indians a 1-0 lead.

It was the only run starter Caleb Kilian would surrender, pitching four-plus innings of one-run ball. Kilian allowed just three hits and two walks while striking out four. He was relieved by Brandon Hughes, making his Triple-A debut.

Hughes spun two scoreless frames in his debut, walking one compared to two strikeouts. Iowa took the lead, their first of the series, in the bottom of the fifth when Esteban Quiroz delivered with a two-run blast.

Indianapolis tied the game in the seventh, scoring an unearned run against Erich Uelmen, but Iowa would once again take the lead. John Hicks reached base on a bunt base hit, advancing to third on two ground ball outs. He then scored on a passed ball, manufacturing a run to give Iowa a 3-2 lead.

Uelmen threw a scoreless eighth followed by Eric Stout who struck out the side in the ninth to end the game, tying the series at one game apiece.

POSTGAME NOTES:

- After striking out 10 batters over 6.1 innings with Double-A Tennessee, Brandon Hughes made his Triple-A debut with Iowa today, throwing two scoreless frames. He walked one and struck out two in his debut.

- Erich Uelmen gave up his first run of the year in today's game, an unearned run in the seventh inning. The righty pitched two innings, allowing one unearned run on one hit and one walk.

- With three strikeouts in the ninth, Eric Stout earned his second save of the season and second save in as many outings. His two saves ties him with Aneuris Rosario for the team lead.

Iowa and Indianapolis are set to play game three of the six-game series tomorrow afternoon at Principal Park, with first pitch set for 6:38 pm. For more information and tickets, visit www.iowacubs.com.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from April 27, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.