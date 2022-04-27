Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders Game Notes

Lehigh Valley IronPigs (9-9) vs Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (7-10)

Game 18 | Home Game 7 | PNC Field | Moosic, PA | Wednesday, April 27, 2022 | First Pitch 6:35 PM

LHP Ricardo Sanchez (0-0, 5.79) vs RHP Hayden Wesneski (0-2, 1.38)

SANCHEZ: Took ND after 4.0 IP, 7 H, 4 ER, 3 HR (career high), 4 BB, HBP, 8 K at home 4/21 vs Rochester (6-5 L)

WESNESKI: Handed loss after 4.1 IP, 2 H, 2 ER, 2 BB, HBP, 2 BB, 6 K @ Buffalo 4/20 (1) (2-1 L)

LAST TIME OUT

BUFFALO, NY (April 24, 2022) - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders dropped the finale to the Buffalo Bisons by a 4-0 final on Sunday afternoon. SWB mustered five hits in the contest but never scored.

Buffalo touched up RailRiders starter Manny Bañuelos for a run in the second on a sacrifice fly. They doubled the lead on a double from Nathan Lukes in the third. Aside from the two runs (one unearned), Bañuelos was solid in 5.2 innings. He struck out five to match a season-high while giving up just three hits. The lefthander now holds the longest outing for any Scranton/Wilkes-Barre starter this season.

The Bisons doubled their lead in their half of the seventh. Nick Podkul brought home a pair of runs with a double for a 4-0 lead. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre threatened a few times but the offense was stifled by Thomas Hatch, Andrew Vasquez, Kyle Johnston and Matt Gage. The RailRiders were shut out for the first time since September 3, 2021 when the Bisons also shut them out 1-0.

Bañuelos (0-1) suffered his first loss. Hatch (1-1) took the win. Buffalo took the series four games to two.

NEWS & NOTES

SINCE U BEEN GONE - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders welcome in the Lehigh Valley IronPigs for the first time this season. They will host them 12 times this season, matching up a total of 21 times this season. Last year, the two met 36 times with Scranton/Wilkes-Barre winnings 21 of those games, the most against any Triple-A East opponent.

ACCA-AWKWARD - The RailRiders will play a doubleheader on Friday. It will be the fourth straight series that Scranton/Wilkes-Barre will be forced to play a doubleheader (every series this season). The RailRiders played doubleheaders in back-to-back series multiple times in 2021. The last time they played doubleheaders in four straight series was from April 3 to April 17 in 2014 (vs SYR - ROC - SYR - BUF). It also occurred during the first four series of the season.

HAY, HAY, HAY, HAY - Hayden Wesneski gets the ball for the series opener tonight. The righthander has made three starts this season and has been charged with just two earned runs across 13.0 innings pitched. This is the first time he pitches against the Lehigh Valley IronPigs. Tonight will be the fourth time in his career that he pitches at PNC Filed (third start). He has given up three earned runs in 9.2 innings at home in his career (3.79). Wesneski entered the season as the number six prospect in the Yankees system according to Baseball America.

I GOT MY TICKET - Ricardo Sanchez is slated to be Wednesday night's starter for the visiting Lehigh Valley IronPigs. He is set to make his fourth start of the season. After tossing three hitless/scoreless innings in his Triple-A debut on April 9, Sanchez has surrendered six earned runs on 12 hits in 6.1 innings of work (vs Worchester and Rochester). This will be the first time he faces Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. Sanchez was originally in the Angels system with tours with the Braves and Cardinals. The Phillies signed him just before season's start after not pitching since 2020.

I SET FIRES TO FEEL JOY - Matt Pita hit a three-run home run in back-to-back games played in on April 20 and 21. He had driven in six of eight Scranton/Wilkes-Barre runs from game two Wednesday to Thursday. His third home run of the season, occurring in game three of the series against Buffalo, came on his 25th birthday. Including the 2021 season, he has now hit ten home runs in 35 Triple-A games. Prior to making his Triple-A debut last year, he had hit four home runs in a total of 149 Minor League games. Pita has appeared in eight games for the RailRiders this season and currently holds a .353 batting average. He also enters today leading the team runs batted in (9), tied for the team lead in home runs (3) and is fourth in total bases (17). He went hitless on Sunday.

WHEN I'M GONE - The New York Yankees recalled Miguel Andújar to the Major League roster on Tuesday. The slugger was hitting .347 in 13 games with six RBI and three home runs (tied for team lead). He was second on the team with a .551 slugging percentage and led the team in total bases (27). Andújar will be making his first appearance with the Yankees this season and will now be with the big club for the fifth straight season (since 2017). He played in 45 games with New York in 2021, his most since 2018. He leaves SWB with an active four-game hit streak.

RIFF OFF - The RailRiders five-game home run streak was snapped Sunday... Oswaldo Cabrera has hits in three straight games with three doubles after going 0-17... Ender Inciarte lost his nine game on base streak Saturday. It's tied with Ronald Guzmán for the longest streak for any RailRider this season... Ryan LaMarre lost his five game on base streak Saturday (4-13, 2B, 2 HBP, 2 BB, 2B)... David McKay has not been charged with a run in four straight outings... Greg Weissert has not allowed a run in three straight outings...

BACK TO BASICS - The RailRiders have not gone more than six days without a postponement this season... Entering Wednesday, RailRiders batters have struck out the fewest times in the International League (136)... The RailRiders have hit a home run in eight of their last eleven games... SWB catchers have caught just two of 28 would be base stealers this season (.071 CS%)...

ON DECK - The RailRiders will host the Lehigh Valley IronPigs throughout the week. On Thursday, it's Thirsty Thursday, presented by Northeast Eagle. It features $1.00 specials on Bud Light and Pepsi products for two hours after gates open.

GETTING ME THROUGH THE NIGHT - The Yankees (11-6) slugged their way past the Baltimore Orioles (6-11) by a 12-8 tally last night. Anthony Rizzo launched three home runs and six RBI. He now has eight homers on the season. Jordan Montgomery gets the ball tonight at 7:05 PM... The Somerset Patriots (10-6) walked off on the Portland Sea Dogs (9-7) 2-1 last night. Mickey Gasper brought home Derek Dietrich in the bottom of the tenth with an infield single. Sean Boyle starts tonight at 6:35... The Hudson Valley Renegades (8-7) blanked the Brooklyn Cyclones (8-7) for the second straight game, 3-0 on Sunday. They were rained out yesterday. Matt Sauer faces the Wilmington Blue Rocks for game one of a doubleheader today at 4:35 PM... The Tampa Tarpons (6-10) dropped the series opener to the Lakeland Flying Tigers (8-8) 5-4 last night. Tampa rallied with three runs in the ninth but ended the game with the bases loaded. It was their seventh loss in a row. Richard Fitts gets the start tonight at 6:30 PM...

