Wings, Mets Postponed Wednesday Night

April 27, 2022 - International League (IL) - Rochester Red Wings News Release







Wednesday's Rochester Red Wings game vs. the Syracuse Mets at Frontier Field has been postponed due to inclement weather conditions.

The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader on Saturday, April 30 with the first game beginning at 1:05 p.m.

Fans will be able to exchange their tickets to Wednesday's game for any future home game during the 2022 season. All exchanges need to be made in person at the Frontier Field Ticket Office.

This is the second postponement for the Red Wings in 2022.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from April 27, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.