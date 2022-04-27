Ted Ginn Jr., Jaylen Waddle, Cameron Dantzler to Join DeVonta Smith in Celebrity Softball Game at Coca-Cola Park

April 27, 2022 - International League (IL) - Lehigh Valley IronPigs News Release







Allentown, Pennsylvania - The Lehigh Valley IronPigs and Clear Vision Marketing Group have announced that former NFL Wide Receiver Ted Ginn Jr., current Miami Dolphins Wide Receiver Jaylen Waddle, and current Minnesota Vikings Cornerback Cameron Dantzler will join Philadelphia Eagles Wide Receiver DeVonta Smith, Philadelphia Eagles Quarterback Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia Eagles Cornerback Darius Slay, and Pittsburgh Steelers Running Back Najee Harris in the Celebrity Softball Game at Coca-Cola Park on Saturday, June 4. Further announcements regarding attendees will be each week leading up to the game on Saturday, June 4.

Ted Ginn Jr. played 14 seasons in the NFL for the Miami Dolphins, San Francisco 49ers, Arizona Cardinals, Carolina Panthers, New Orleans Saints, and Chicago Bears. Ginn Jr. was named to the Pro Football Writers of America NFL All-Rookie Team in 2007 and was a three-time First-Team All-American (2004-2006). He was also First-team All-Big Ten in 2006. While in the NFL, Ginn Jr. amassed over 9,500 return yards in conjunction with over 5,700 yards receiving. Ginn Jr. set an NFL record of two kickoff return touchdowns of 100 yards or more in a single game (tied with Josh Cribbs) and set two Dolphins franchise records (most kickoff return touchdowns in a single season, 2 and most kickoff returns in a single season, 63). The former wide receiver was drafted by the Miami Dolphins out of Ohio State University with the ninth overall pick in the 2007 NFL Draft.

Jaylen Waddle is coming off a season where he set the NFL rookie record for receptions in a season with 104. He finished his rookie season with 104 receptions for 1,015 yards and seven total touchdowns for the Miami Dolphins. The wide receiver was named to the Pro Football Writers of America NFL All-Rookie Team in 2021. Waddle was drafted sixth overall in the 2021 NFL Draft by the Dolphins, reuniting him with his college teammate Tua Tagovailoa. While at the University of Alabama, Waddle was named to the First-team All-SEC in 2019 and Second-team All-SEC in 2020. Waddle was named SEC Special Teams Player of the Year in 2019 and SEC Freshman of the Year in 2018. He was a member of the College Football Playoff National Champion Alabama Crimson Tide in 2020.

Cameron Dantzler is set to enter his third season in the NFL with the Minnesota Vikings. Through two seasons in Minnesota, the cornerback has recorded three interceptions while recording 94 total tackles. Dantzler was named to the Pro Football Writers of America NFL All-Rookie Team in 2020. While in college at Mississippi State, he was named All-SEC Second Team in 2018. During that season, Dantzler was one of only four cornerbacks in the SEC to not surrender a touchdown pass. The Hammond, Louisiana native was drafted by the Minnesota Vikings in the third round of the 2020 NFL Draft.

The event will feature a pre-game Home Run Derby followed by the Celebrity Softball game. Gates will open for the event at 12 p.m. with the Home Run Derby scheduled for 2 p.m. and the Softball Game scheduled for 3 p.m.

Tickets are on sale NOW and may be purchased here or by visiting devontasmithsoftball.com. Tickets for the event range from $20 to $52. Demand for the tickets is expected to be high so fans are encouraged to purchase tickets early.

Follow the IronPigs on Twitter at @IronPigs and like them on Facebook via www.facebook.com/LHVIronPigs.

The IronPigs are presented by Capital BlueCross.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from April 27, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.