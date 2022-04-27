Cueto Expected to Make Truist Field Debut Thursday Night with Charlotte Knights

(UPTOWN CHARLOTTE, NC) -- RHP Johnny Cueto, a two-time National League All-Star and 2015 World Series Champion, is expected to make his Truist Field debut on Thursday night as he toes the rubber for the Charlotte Knights against the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp. First pitch of Thursday's game is set for 7:04 p.m. from Uptown Charlotte. Gates will open at 6:00 p.m. at the home of the Knights.

Chase Priskie will also be on hand to throw out the game's ceremonial first pitch.

Cueto, 36, was added to Charlotte's active roster on Saturday and he made his Knights debut later that night (L, 2.2 IP, 5 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 2 SO).

A native of San Pedro de Macoris, DR, Cueto was signed by the Chicago White Sox to a minor league contract on April 8. He spent the 2021 season with the San Francisco Giants and posted a 7-7 record with a 4.08 ERA in 22 games (21 starts).

In 2014, Cueto earned his first career All-Star nod as a member of the Cincinnati Reds. He finished the season with a remarkable 20-9 record and a 2.25 ERA in 34 games started. For his efforts, he finished second in the National League Cy Young Award voting behind Clayton Kershaw. He was traded to the Kanas City Royals in July of the following season and was a key member of the club's 2015 World Series-winning team. In 2016, as a member of the Giants, he made his second National League All-Star team. He finished that year with an 18-5 record and a 2.79 ERA in 32 games started.

Overall for his career, Cueto is 135-97 with a 3.57 ERA in 330 career games (329 starts) over 2,034.1 innings pitched at the major league level (14 seasons). He was originally signed by the Reds as an amateur free agent in 2004.

