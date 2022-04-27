Game Information: Indianapolis Indians (10-8) at Iowa Cubs (9-9)

April 27, 2022 - International League (IL) - Indianapolis Indians News Release







LOCATION: Principal Park

FIRST PITCH: 1:08 PM ET

GAME #19 / Road #7: Indianapolis Indians (10-8) at Iowa Cubs (9-9)

PROBABLES: LHP Trey McGough (0-0, 0.00) vs. RHP Caleb Kilian (0-0, 1.54)

RADIO: FoxSportsIndy.com / Fox Sports 1260 / iHeart app

TV: MiLB TV

ABOUT LAST NIGHT: Pitchers Osvaldo Bido, Cam Vieaux and Eric Hanhold tossed eight no-hit innings until a soft one-out single off the bat of P.J. Higgins in the ninth broke up Indy's bid for a second no-hitter in the last two weeks. After the ground ball snuck between third baseman Rodolfo Castro and shortstop Oneil Cruz for Iowa's first and only hit of the night, a diving play by second baseman Ji-Hwan Bae two pitches later and a strikeout of Trent Giambrone completed the one-hit shutout, 4-0. The Indians took an early 1-0 lead in the top of the third inning when Mason Martin roped his career-high tying fourth triple to score Hoy Park from first base. They tacked on another run in the fourth inning and two in the eighth, a pair of which were driven in by former I-Cub Taylor Davis.

ALMOST ANOTHER: On 4/13 at St. Paul, just thirteen days prior to last night's 8.1 no-hit innings, Chase De Jong, Austin Brice and Yerry De Los Santos combined for the Indians first no-hitter since 2012. Had the feat been completed last night, it would have been just the second time Indianapolis tossed multiple no-hitters in one season (also: 4/29/12 at Durham and 8/9/12 vs. Charlotte). Instead, the Indians one-hitter became the 12th in Victory Field history and the first since 7/24/19 at Syracuse (James Marvel, Montana DuRapau, Dovydas Neverauskas).

MARTIN MASHING: Mason Martin went 2-for-4 with a career-high tying fourth triple and eighth double in 16 games this season. He hit four triples in 131 games between Single-A Greensboro and High-A Bradenton in 2019, and he has now hit 11 three-baggers in his career. Martin has been an extra-base hit machine so far, with his 15 extra-base hits ranking first in all of Minor League Baseball. He has recorded at least one extra-base hit in 11 of his 16 games played, with yesterday marking his third contest in which he recorded multiple. In addition, the heavy hitter currently ranks among all MiLB and International League qualifiers in the following categories:

Category Minor League Baseball International League

15 extra-base hits 1st 1st

4 triples T-1st T-1st

8 doubles T-4th T-2nd

45 total bases T-6th 2nd

.738 slugging percentage 10th 1st

THE MAYOR OF DES MOINES: Former I-Cubs catcher and fan favorite Taylor Davis made his return to Des Moines last night, went 2-for-3 with two RBI and led the Indians pitching staff to 8.1 hitless innings from behind the dish. The game was Davis' first with a hit this season and the third multi-hit game by an Indians catcher this season (also: Michael Perez, 4/22; Jason Delay, 4/19). After the Indians' three catchers combined for a .031 average (1-for-32) through the first 11 games, they have hit .381 (8-for-21) over their last seven and are currently on a collective four-game hitting streak.

TODAY: The Indians will look to continue their dominance over the I-Cubs this afternoon at 1:08 PM ET. With last night's win, the Indians have now won five consecutive games at Principal Park after winning four straight from 8/5-8/8/21. The Indians and I-Cubs faced off 24 times in 2021 and Indy went 11-13 with a 6-6 record at Principal Park. Indianapolis was the only team in the newly-formed Triple-A East that had a losing record against Iowa last season. Today, Trey McGough will make his first career Triple-A start to open for Indiana native Jerad Eickhoff. For the I-Cubs, Caleb Kilian will make his first career start vs. Indianapolis after surrendering just one run in 5.0 innings on 4/21 at Louisville.

TREY'S TURN: Southpaw Trey McGough will take the mound for his first career Triple-A start today at Iowa. He made his first appearance of the season on 4/20 vs. Columbus after a stint on the 7-day injured list and surrendered just one baserunner with two strikeouts in 2.0 hitless innings. McGough spent the majority of 2021 with Double-A Altoona and went 6-5 with a 3.41 ERA (36er/95.0ip) and 77 strikeouts in 18 starts. He ended the campaign ranked among all Pirates farmhands with a 1.12 WHIP (1st), 3.19 ERA (2nd), 113.0 innings pitched (3rd), .240 average against (3rd) and 19 games started (T-7th).

AUGUST 6-8, 2021 AT IOWA: The Indians combined for 13 home runs in three games from 8/6-8/8/21 at Iowa to set a Victory Field record for homers in a three-game span. The Indians began the streak with six home runs on 8/6, their most since tying a Victory Field era high with seven home runs on 7/6/17 at Columbus. They followed with five home runs on Saturday night, marking the highest number of home runs in back-to-back games for the team dating back to 1996 when Victory Field opened. Eight different Indians batters launched home runs, with Anthony Alford, Hunter Owen, Cole Tucker, Michael Chavis and Bligh Madris each hitting two in the three-game span. Of Indianapolis' 33 runs scored in those 27 innings of baseball, 21 came via the long ball.

#13 PROSPECT, #1 BAT FLIP: Pittsburgh's No. 1 prospect and No. 13 overall rated by Baseball America, Oneil Cruz, called game in walk-off fashion on Sunday with his first home run of 2022, a 112-mph, 430-ft no-doubter out to right field. He didn't stand to watch the ball, turning his back to right field and throwing the bat javelin-style toward the home dugout before taking his trot around the bases. The long ball was his first in 14 games with Indianapolis this season, and his sixth home run in 20 career Triple-A games. Last season, Cruz homered in five of his six games with the Indians, including a stretch in which he became the first Indians batter since Adam Boeve in 2008 to homer in four consecutive games. The hard-hitting lefty also homered once with Pittsburgh in his final two games of the 2021 campaign.

THIS DATE IN 2012: The first seven batters in Indy's lineup combined for 18 hits in a 13-2 rout at Durham. "The Hit Collector" Matt Hague went 4-for-6 with a double, three RBI and three runs scored, and both Jake Fox and Nick Evans went deep in the victory. Evans matched Hague with a four-hit performance of his own and fell a triple short of the cycle.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from April 27, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.