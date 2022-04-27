Red Wings, Mets Postponed Wednesday
April 27, 2022 - International League (IL) - Rochester Red Wings News Release
ROCHESTER, NY - Tonight's Rochester Red Wings game vs. the Syracuse Mets at Frontier Field has been postponed due to inclement weather conditions.
The teams will play a doubleheader on Saturday, April 30th with the first game beginning at 1:05 p.m.
Fans will be able to exchange their tickets to Wednesday's game for any future home game during the 2022 season.
This is the second postponement for the Red Wings in 2022.
Check out the Rochester Red Wings Statistics
• Discuss this story on the International League message board...
International League Stories from April 27, 2022
- Wings, Mets Postponed Wednesday Night - Rochester Red Wings
- Red Wings, Mets Postponed Wednesday - Rochester Red Wings
- Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders Game Notes - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Ted Ginn Jr., Jaylen Waddle, Cameron Dantzler to Join DeVonta Smith in Celebrity Softball Game at Coca-Cola Park - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- Game Information: Indianapolis Indians (10-8) at Iowa Cubs (9-9) - Indianapolis Indians
- Cueto Expected to Make Truist Field Debut Thursday Night with Charlotte Knights - Charlotte Knights
- April 27 Game Notes: Iowa vs. Indianapolis - Iowa Cubs
- I-Cubs Record One Hit, Lose Opener - Iowa Cubs
- Indians Stretch Second No-Hit Bid to Ninth - Indianapolis Indians
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.