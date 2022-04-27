Lewis' 10th Inning Walk-Off Single, Saints Pitching, Lead to 3-2 Win over Sounds

ST. PAUL, MN - The St. Paul Saints have gone toe-to-toe with the top team in the International League's West Division the last two days. For the second consecutive game, the Saints pitching was remarkable. They got a walk-off single from Royce Lewis in the 10th to defeat the Nashville Sounds 3-2 on Wednesday afternoon at CHS Field in front of 3,049. The win improves the Saints to 12-7 on the season.

With the game tied at two in the top of the 10th, Yennier Cano was on for his second inning of relief. With the placed runner at second, Cano gave up an infield single to Brice Turang putting runners at the corners. He then walked Tyler White to load the bases. Cano went 3-2 to Jon Singleton and struck him out. Mario Feliciano then hit a comebacker to Cano, who began a 1-2-3 double play. Cano went 2.0 scoreless innings of relief allowing one hit while walking one and fanning two.

In the bottom of the 10th, Elliot Soto was the placed runner at second. David Bañuelos tried to sacrifice on the first pitch of his at bat, but fouled the pitch off. The second pitch he bunted to the left of the mound and past the pitcher Trevor Kelley for an infield single that put runners at the corners. Lewis then ripped a shot up the middle that glanced off the cleat of Kelley and into center field for the walk-off winner. Lewis finished 2-4 with a double and an RBI.

The Saints got on the board first for just the second time in their last eight games. Jose Miranda led off the fourth with a solo homer to left, his second of the season, making it 1-0.

Saints starter Devin Smeltzer allowed just two base runners through four innings and retired seven in a row entering the fifth. The Sounds, however, got their lone run off Smeltzer in the fifth. David Dahl led off with a walk and moved to second on a single from Weston Wilson. With one out, Brian Navarreto singled to center driving home Dahl tying the game at one. Smeltzer went 5.0 innings allowing one run on three hits while walking two and striking out three.

In the seventh, the Sounds took the lead when Weston Wilson led off with a double. After a walk to Andruw Monasterio, Navarreto hit a comebacker, but Drew Strotman's throw to second was too late and the fielder's choice loaded the bases. A walk to Pablo Reyes forced in a run to give the Sounds a 2-1 lead. Tyler Bashlor limited the damage by taking over for Strotman and striking out back-to-back hitters with the bases loaded.

The Saints used that momentum in the bottom of seventh to tie the game up. With Jake Cave at first and two outs, Soto doubled off the wall in right that scored Cave from first. It was Soto's fourth double in eight hits this season.

The same two teams meet in game three of a six-game series on Thursday night at 6:37 p.m. at CHS Field. The Saints send RHP Ronny Henriquez (0-0, 0.00) to the mound against Sounds LHP Ethan Small (2-0, 0.49). The game can be seen on the Saints Broadcast Network, cable access channels in and around the Twin Cities area, and MiLB.TV and heard on KFAN Plus, 96.7 FM.

