Stripers Tally 18 Hits, Cruise Past Norfolk
April 27, 2022 - International League (IL) - Gwinnett Stripers News Release
LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. - The Gwinnett Stripers (8-12) smashed a season-high 18 hits in a convincing 8-2 win over the Norfolk Tides (11-9) on Wednesday night at Coolray Field. Every member of the Gwinnett lineup had at least one hit, including rehabbing Atlanta Braves outfielder Ronald Acuña Jr. (2-for-5).
Decisive Play: **William Contreras* drove in *Braden Shewmake* with a single in the first inning to give the Stripers a 1-0 lead they would not relinquish. *Phil Gosselin** laced an RBI single in the third inning to make it 3-0, and Gwinnett tacked on two runs in the fifth and eighth innings.
Key Contributors: Delino DeShields Jr. finished the night a perfect 3-for-3 with an RBI double and a walk. Gosselin (3-for-5, run, RBI) and Preston Tucker (3-for-5, double, 2 runs) each had three hits, and Shewmake blasted a solo home run (2). Starter Touki Toussaint (W, 1-0) worked 5.0 innings of six-hit, two-run baseball.
Noteworthy: The Stripers set a season record with 18 hits, smashing the previous high of 12. Gwinnett had 18 hits on three occasions in 2021, most recently on July 18 at Charlotte. Acuña is batting .368 (7-for-19) with a .941 OPS in six rehab games.
Next Game (Thursday, April 28): Gwinnett vs. Norfolk, 7:05 p.m. at Coolray Field. LHP Tucker Davidson (0-1, 5.19 ERA) for the Stripers vs. RHP Denyi Reyes (0-1, 31.50 ERA) for the Tides. Radio Broadcast: 6:50 p.m. on MyCountry993.com. It's College Night at Coolray Field, as well as Thirsty Thursday™ presented by Michelob Ultra (fans age 21 and up can get select 12-ounce domestic beers for $2 each, or margaritas from Cutwater Spirits for $5 each).
• Discuss this story on the International League message board...
International League Stories from April 27, 2022
- Knights Batter the 'Shrimp 10-1 on Wednesday - Charlotte Knights
- Stripers Tally 18 Hits, Cruise Past Norfolk - Gwinnett Stripers
- Tides Losing Streak Stretches to Four Games After Wednesday Night's Game - Norfolk Tides
- Santana's Late Heroics Lift Bats over Columbus - Louisville Bats
- Bulls Comeback Bid Falls Short against Redbirds - Durham Bulls
- Gorman Leads Redbirds with Four Hits, Two Homers in Defeat of Bulls - Memphis Redbirds
- RailRiders Walk off over Lehigh Valley - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Jumbo Shrimp Fall 10-1 to Knights - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Stewart Homers to Win Game One, WooSox Split Twin Bill - Worcester Red Sox
- Bisons and Worcester Split Doubleheader on Wednesday - Buffalo Bisons
- Lewis' 10th Inning Walk-Off Single, Saints Pitching, Lead to 3-2 Win over Sounds - St. Paul Saints
- Sounds Fall to St. Paul in Extra Innings - Nashville Sounds
- Iowa Evens Series with Stellar Pitching - Iowa Cubs
- Mets and Red Wings Postponed on Wednesday in Rochester, Doubleheader to be Played on Saturday - Syracuse Mets
- Indians Slowed by I-Cubs Pitching - Indianapolis Indians
- Wings, Mets Postponed Wednesday Night - Rochester Red Wings
- Red Wings, Mets Postponed Wednesday - Rochester Red Wings
- Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders Game Notes - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Ted Ginn Jr., Jaylen Waddle, Cameron Dantzler to Join DeVonta Smith in Celebrity Softball Game at Coca-Cola Park - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- Game Information: Indianapolis Indians (10-8) at Iowa Cubs (9-9) - Indianapolis Indians
- Cueto Expected to Make Truist Field Debut Thursday Night with Charlotte Knights - Charlotte Knights
- April 27 Game Notes: Iowa vs. Indianapolis - Iowa Cubs
- I-Cubs Record One Hit, Lose Opener - Iowa Cubs
- Indians Stretch Second No-Hit Bid to Ninth - Indianapolis Indians
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Gwinnett Stripers Stories
- Stripers Tally 18 Hits, Cruise Past Norfolk
- Valaika Lifts Stripers to Walk-Off Victory over Norfolk
- Homestand Highlights: Stripers' 12-Game Stretch Includes Xolos Black Cap Giveaway, Star Wars NightÂ
- Stripers Tie Game in Ninth, Lose 5-4 to Jacksonville
- Ronald Acuña Jr. Joins Gwinnett on Rehab Assignment