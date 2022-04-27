Stripers Tally 18 Hits, Cruise Past Norfolk

April 27, 2022 - International League (IL) - Gwinnett Stripers News Release







LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. - The Gwinnett Stripers (8-12) smashed a season-high 18 hits in a convincing 8-2 win over the Norfolk Tides (11-9) on Wednesday night at Coolray Field. Every member of the Gwinnett lineup had at least one hit, including rehabbing Atlanta Braves outfielder Ronald Acuña Jr. (2-for-5).

Decisive Play: **William Contreras* drove in *Braden Shewmake* with a single in the first inning to give the Stripers a 1-0 lead they would not relinquish. *Phil Gosselin** laced an RBI single in the third inning to make it 3-0, and Gwinnett tacked on two runs in the fifth and eighth innings.

Key Contributors: Delino DeShields Jr. finished the night a perfect 3-for-3 with an RBI double and a walk. Gosselin (3-for-5, run, RBI) and Preston Tucker (3-for-5, double, 2 runs) each had three hits, and Shewmake blasted a solo home run (2). Starter Touki Toussaint (W, 1-0) worked 5.0 innings of six-hit, two-run baseball.

Noteworthy: The Stripers set a season record with 18 hits, smashing the previous high of 12. Gwinnett had 18 hits on three occasions in 2021, most recently on July 18 at Charlotte. Acuña is batting .368 (7-for-19) with a .941 OPS in six rehab games.

Next Game (Thursday, April 28): Gwinnett vs. Norfolk, 7:05 p.m. at Coolray Field. LHP Tucker Davidson (0-1, 5.19 ERA) for the Stripers vs. RHP Denyi Reyes (0-1, 31.50 ERA) for the Tides. Radio Broadcast: 6:50 p.m. on MyCountry993.com. It's College Night at Coolray Field, as well as Thirsty Thursday™ presented by Michelob Ultra (fans age 21 and up can get select 12-ounce domestic beers for $2 each, or margaritas from Cutwater Spirits for $5 each).

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from April 27, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.