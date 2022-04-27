Knights Batter the 'Shrimp 10-1 on Wednesday

(UPTOWN CHARLOTTE, NC) - The Charlotte Knights scored 10 runs and pounded out 17 hits en route to a commanding 10-1 win over the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp on Wednesday night from Truist Field in Uptown Charlotte.

LHP Wes Benjamin (2-0, 1.17) started for the Knights and was superb over six shutout innings. Benjamin allowed just three hits and struck-out nine batters to earn his second win of the season. Over his last three starts, Benjamin has allowed just one earned run over 19.0 innings. His solid outing on Wednesday was backed by a great offensive outburst by the Knights as well.

Center fielder Adam Haseley, who was optioned to the Knights from the Chicago White Sox on Tuesday, was back in Charlotte on Wednesday in the team's lineup. Haseley had a remarkable night with the bat as he went 3-for-5 with a double, a home run first of the season) and four RBIs to help pace the Charlotte offense. The talented outfielder finished just a triple short of the cycle.

The Knights had a big five-run third inning, highlighted by Haseley's bases-clearing, three-run double. Two innings later, after Haseley's solo home run, designated hitter Carlos PérezT connected on a two-run home run of his own. At that point, the Knights led the Jumbo Shrimp by a score of 9-0. The home run by Pérez was his fourth of the season. Additionally, seven Knights had at least two hits in Wednesday's game.

The Jumbo Shrimp added a run in the top of the eighth inning, but that was all the team would muster against the Knights on Wednesday.

The Knights will continue the series against the Jumbo Shrimp on Thursday night with first pitch on tap for 7:04 p.m. from Uptown Charlotte. Two-time NL All-Star Johnny Cueto will toe the rubber for the Knights. The game can also be heard live on 730 The Game ESPN Charlotte and www.CharlotteKnights.com. The "Voice of the Charlotte Knights" Matt Swierad and long-time broadcaster Mike Pacheco will have the call for all of the action.

