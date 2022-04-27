Santana's Late Heroics Lift Bats over Columbus

COLUMBUS, OH - Cristian Santana hit a go-ahead double in the ninth inning that sent the Louisville Bats to a 7-5 win over the Columbus Clippers at Huntington Park Wednesday night. Santana also hit a home run in the second inning, giving him a two-hit, three-RBI night.

With the game tied at 5-5 in the ninth inning and the bases empty with two outs, Louisville put together the rally that would win the game. Albert Almora Jr. reached on a fielding error and Allen Cordoba singled, setting up Santana's double off the fence in right field that scored the go-ahead runs.

The Bats' offense got off to a hot start in the game, as Santana's home run and RBIs from Ronnie Dawson, Almora Jr., and Allen Cordoba contributed to a 5-2 lead entering the bottom of the fifth inning.

Fresh off a comeback win on Tuesday night, Columbus scored three runs in the fifth to tie the game, highlighted by Daniel Johnson's two-out, two-run single.

The game remained tied until the top of the ninth thanks to outstanding relief pitching. Five Louisville relievers combined to toss 5.0 innings of scoreless baseball, yielding just four hits and striking out nine.

After Santana's go-ahead double in the top of the ninth, the Clippers brought the potential tying run to the plate in the bottom of the inning in the form of Johnson, who had already homered and driven in three runs on the night. Joel Kuhnel struck Johnson out to secure Louisville's seventh win of the season and fourth on the road.

With the series tied at one game apiece, the Bats and Clippers will play game three of the week Thursday night at 6:15 p.m. ET. Ben Lively (0-2, 5.29 ERA) will start for Louisville, opposing left-hander Tanner Tully (1-0, 7.00 ERA).

