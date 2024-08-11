Indians Blanked for Second Night in a Row in Series Finale, 3-0

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - The Indianapolis Indians were limited to just three hits and shut out for the second consecutive night by the Nashville Sounds on Sunday evening in the series finale at First Horizon Park, 3-0.

Scoreless through the front third of the game, the Sounds (22-16, 60-53) jumped in front in the bottom of the fourth against Indians starter Aaron Shortridge (L, 1-2) with an RBI double to left-center field from Owen Miller. An inning later, Freddy Zamora singled home Chris Roller to push it to 2-0 before former Indian Vinny Capra brought Carlos Rodriguez in with an RBI single to tie a bow on the Sounds' scoring.

The Indians (18-19, 51-59) were silenced for the second night in a row by Sounds pitching, spearheaded by starter Mitch White (W, 3-3) who worked 5.0 innings and allowed just two hits while striking out seven. Fishers native and former Indiana University pitcher Craig Yoho struck out the side in order, and No. 2 Brewers prospect Jacob Misiorowski set down all five Indians batters he faced in his first appearance out of the bullpen in his professional career. To finish the job, Nashville closer Kevin Herget (S, 3) recorded four outs, three of which via strikeout.

With a line drive single to lead off the second inning, Yorke extended his hitting streak to 15 games, dating back to his time with the Worcester Red Sox before being acquired by Pittsburgh via trade at the end of July. Yorke has now hit safely in all 11 games he's played in an Indians uniform, and he currently holds the second longest active hitting streak in the International League, only trailing Omaha's Nick Loftin at 18 games.

The Indians return home for an off day in the schedule on Monday before beginning a six-game series against the Twins-affiliated St. Paul Saints on Tuesday at 7:05 PM ET at Victory Field. Tickets are still available for all six games at indyindians.com/tickets.

