Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - August 11 at Buffalo

August 11, 2024 - International League (IL)

Rochester Red Wings News Release







Rochester Red Wings (21-17, 59-52) vs. Buffalo Bisons (17-21, 54-58)

Sunday, August 11, 2024 - 1:05 p.m. ET - Sahlen Field - Buffalo, NY

Radio: Fox Sports 1280/iHeartRadio TV: Bally Live, MiLB.TV

RHP Kyle Luckham (1-2, 9.24) vs. RHP Andrew Bash (2-0, 3.62)

DUEL DOOM: Rochester looked to keep their momentum rolling on Saturday after Friday night's offensive explosion but fell in a pitcher's duel, 2-1...RHP BRAD LORD tossed 5.0 innings and struck out four batters on the mound while giving up one unearned run...offensively, CF DYLAN CREWS homered for the second time in as many days to keep the Wings within striking distance in the bottom of the eighth...Rochester looks to secure a series split in the finale this afternoon, sending RHP KYLE LUCKHAM to the mound against Buffalo RHP Andrew Bash.

CREW LOVE: CF DYLAN CREWS crushed his sixth home run of the season for Triple-A Rochester last night (11th of the year)...Crews finished the night 2-for-4 with a solo shot, an RBI, and a scored...the LSU product carries an OPS of .894 OPS and five home runs on the road for Rochester, compared to a .718 OPS and one home run at Innovative Field...this is the first time this season and the second time in his career that he's homered in back-to-back games (8/6 & 8/8 in 2023 with FBG)...

The homer was the second of his career against left-handed pitching...the first came on 6/6/2023 against Salem (BOS) with Single-A Fredericksburg.

Crews has a 1.048 OPS and five extra-base hits in eight games to start the month of August.

BRAD'S BREEZIN': RHP BRAD LORD, the right-hander, tossed 5.0 innings and allowed two hits, one run (zero earned), three walks, and logged four strikeouts...Lord has now logged at least 5.0 innings in 17 of his last 18 starts dating back to April 26 with Double-A Harrisburg...he posts a combined 2.02 ERA (26 ER/116.0 IP) across the two levels, which is the lowest among any pitcher in the Nationals organization (including MLB)...

A 3.27 ERA in Triple-A is the third-lowest of any Red Wings pitcher this season (min. 40.0 IP).

ALWAYS ANDRÉS: 1B ANDRÉS CHAPARRO extended his on-base streak to six games with a walk last night, tied with CF DYLAN CREWS for the longest active streak on the team...in nine games since he joined Rochester, he has posted a slash line of .300/.432/.733 for a 1.165 OPS with four home runs...

Chaparro leads all Minor League players with 131 hits this season and ranks second with a .330 batting average (131-for-397)...

BAKE OFF: LF DARREN BAKER finished 2-for-4 on Saturday night, his team-leading 27th multi-hit game of the season...the UC Berkeley product has now hit safely in five of the six games he has played in August and has collected eight hits in 21 at-bats (.381)...Baker also leads the team in hits this season with Rochester (104)...

If he finishes the season with the team-lead in hits, Baker will be the first Red Wing to do so in back-to-back seasons since James Beresford in 2015 and 2016.

MIGHTY MILLAS: C DREW MILLAS doubled in the fourth inning for the 11th time with Rochester in 2024 and finished 2-for-4, his second-straight multi-hit game...In 52 games with Rochester this season, Millas is batting .303 (57-for-188) and boasts an OPS of .848...a .303 average is third-best among International League catchers (min. 150 AB), and a .839 OPS is sixth-best.

I GOT THE MAGIC IN ME: RHP ORLANDO RIBALTA turned in his team-leading sixth consecutive scoreless outing last night, tossing 1.0 scoreless frame on one hit with a pair of strikeouts...he has not allowed a run in 15 of his last 16 outings dating back to 6/23 at Syracuse, and has held opponents to just a .161 batting average since that date with a 0.94 WHIP...

Ribalta ranks second among all Red Wing relievers (min. 15.0 IP) with a .211 batting average this season.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from August 11, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.