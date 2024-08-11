Rochester Falls to Buffalo in Saturday Night Pitcher's Duel

August 11, 2024 - International League (IL)

Rochester looked to keep their momentum rolling on Saturday after Friday night's offensive explosion, but fell in a pitcher's duel, 2-1. RHP Brad Lordtossed 5.0 innings and struck out four batters on the mound, while giving up one unearned run. Offensively, CF Dylan Crews homered for the second time in as many days to keep the Wings within striking distance in the bottom of the eighth.

In the bottom of the second, RF Alan Roden worked a walk to give Buffalo a base runner with one out. The following batter, LF Riley Tirotta, reached base via a throwing error which moved Roden to third. After a fly out recorded the second out of the inning, C Nick Raposo lined a base hit into shallow center to break into the scoring column for Buffalo, 1-0.

With one out in the bottom of the sixth, 1B Joey Votto and Roden worked back-to-back free passes. The ensuing batter, SS Josh Kasevich sliced a base hit into shallow right-center field to load the bases. A pop out then put the second out on the board and brought up DH Gabriel Cancel, who walked to bring Votto around to make the score 2-0.

Rochester answered in the top of the eighth when Crews launched a solo shot for his sixth homer with the Red Wings. The 101.3 mph blast cut the Buffalo lead to 2-1 and marked the Nationals top prospect's most home runs in any level.

Rochester looked to stage a comeback in the ninth and take the edge in the series against Buffalo. Despite a C Drew Millas single to center field, the Wings fell to the Bisons 2-1.

Right-hander Brad Lord made his eighth start of the year with Rochester on Saturday night against Buffalo. The Florida native tossed 5.0 innings and recorded a stat line of four strikeouts and allowed one hit, an unearned run, and three walks. LHP Tim Cate took over in the sixth, turning in 0.1 inning on one earned, and walked two batters in his appearance. RHP Carlos Romero made his second appearance since joining the Wings on Wednesday. The Venezuela native finished his appearance with 1.2 innings pitched and allowed two hits, while walking and striking out one. RHP Orlando Ribalta then logged 1.0 scoreless inning, allowed one hit, and struck out two. The Nationals No. 29 prospect lowered his ERA to 3.76 things season.

Saturday night's Diamond Pro Player of the game goes to RHP Brad Lord. The right-hander has now logged at least 5.0 innings in 17 of his last 18 starts dating back to April 26 with Double-A Harrisburg. He now posts a combined 2.02 ERA (26 ER/116.0 IP) across the two levels, which marks the best among any pitcher in the Nationals organization (including MLB).

The Red Wings return to action on Sunday afternoon for the series finale against the Bisons, in search of a series split. RHP Kyle Luckham will start on the hill for Rochester, making his fourth start with the team against former Red Wing and current Buffalo RHP Paolo Espino. The First pitch is set for 1:05 p.m.

