Bisons Late Rally Comes up Just Short against Rochester

BUFFALO, NY - The Buffalo Bisons made a late comeback attempt down five in the bottom of the ninth, but ultimately fell short in a 10-8 series finale loss to the Rochester Red Wings at Sahlen Field on Sunday afternoon.

Will Robertson led Buffalo's late rally in the loss to Rochester. Robertson would go 2-4 at the plate notching two RBI's while also scoring two runs himself. A late game double from Robertson brought the Bisons within striking distance of a comeback.

Rochester secured a 1-0 lead after Stone Garrett scored on a groundout from Jackson Cluff in the top of the second.

The Bisons scored the game tying run in the bottom of the second thanks to Riley Tirotta. Rafael Lantigua scored on the tenth double of the season from Tirotta.

Lantigua initially ran past home without touching the plate but scrambled around quick for the first score of the afternoon for Buffalo.

The Red Wings took back the lead with a three-run inning starting with an RBI single from Andres Chapparo to make it 2-1. Chapparo would later score on an RBI single from Brady House. Jack Dunn secured a 4-1 lead for Rochester with an RBI single to end the top half of the third inning.

The back and forth continued in the bottom of the third with the Bisons tying the game up at 4-4. Buffalo would get within one after back-to-back home runs from Damiano Palmegiani and Alan Roden. Tirotta would tie the game up after a walk with the bases loaded.

Buffalo hit back-to-back home runs for the fourth time this season on Sunday. It would be the second time for Palmegiani with his first being back in May against the Indianapolis Indians.

Darren Baker answered with a two run double in the top of the fourth to make it 6-4 Rochester. Cluff and Dylan Crews scored the lead taking runs.

Two more runs were scored by the Red Wings in the top of the fifth. Cluff made it 8-4 with a two-run single that scored Garrett and Dunn.

The Bisons got work from six pitchers with Andrew Bash getting the start Sunday afternoon. Bash would pitch two innings giving up three hits, one run and notched three strikeouts. Adrian Hernandez would pitch one inning in relief. Eric Pardinho would pitch two innings in relief as well.

Braydon Fisher would pitch 1.1 innings of scoreless baseball while notching two strikeouts. Jimmy Burnette would come in to pitch 1.2 innings and only give up one run while notching a strikeout.

The Bisons would rally late starting with an RBI groundout from Joey Votto in the bottom of the eighth to make it 9-5. Rochester walked with the bases loaded to make it 10-5 in the top of the ninth.

Robertson brought the Bisons within three with a two-run double that was scored by Phil Clarke and Roden to make it 10-7. Josh Kasevich would drive in the final run with an RBI single for the final score of 10-8.

Josh Kasevich had his second multi-hit game with the Bisons in the series finale loss to Rochester. Kasevich would go 2-4 at the plate with a run scored to lead the Bisons in hits on the day. His first multi-hit game came the day before with Kasevich also going 2-4 in the Saturday night win over the Red Wings.

The Bisons will get a day to rest Monday before traveling to Moosic, PA for a six-game series against the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders. The first game of the set is scheduled for Tuesday night at 6:35 p.m.

