IronPigs Drop Series Finale to RailRiders
August 11, 2024 - International League (IL)
Lehigh Valley IronPigs News Release
Allentown, Pennsylvania - The Lehigh Valley IronPigs (55-55, 21-16) fell in their series finale to the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (64-49, 21-17) by a final of 6-2 on Sunday afternoon at Coca-Cola Park.
The RailRiders broke the ice on a Caleb Durbin solo homer just two batters into the game, his fourth homer of the season.
Jim Haley reached on an error with one out in the third for the IronPigs and then scored on a Nick Podkul double, tying the game at 1-1.
Taylor Trammell slugged a two-run homer in the fourth, his 14th of the year, putting the RailRiders back in control again, 3-1.
Podkul walked with one out in fifth and one batter latter, Scott Kingery drove him in with a double, trimming the deficit to one at 3-2.
That was as close as the 'Pigs got however, as the RailRiders pulled away with three runs in the seventh, plating two on a pair of bases loaded walk and one on a hit batter with the bases loaded.
Tim Mayza (1-0) picked up the win for the RailRiders, recording one out without allowing a run, giving up two hits.
Alan Rangel (0-2) suffered the loss for the IronPigs, allowing two runs (one earned) in 3.1 innings on three hits and two walks, striking out one.
Following an off-day on Monday, the IronPigs return to action as they hit the road and take on the Worcester Red Sox at Polar Park on Tuesday, August 13. First pitch is slated for 6:45 p.m.
