Series Finale Between WooSox and Mets Suspended Due to Rain

August 11, 2024 - International League (IL)

SYRACUSE, NY -- The series finale at NBT Bank Stadium between the Worcester Red Sox (18-20)/(53-60) and Syracuse Mets (18-20)/(64-48) was suspended due to inclement weather in the top of the fifth inning with the WooSox trailing the Mets, 4-2. The game will be resumed at a later date.

To begin the ballgame, WooSox starter Jason Alexander retired the first two Syracuse hitters on five pitches in the bottom of the first. Five batters later, the Mets had a 4-0 lead after tallying five consecutive two-out hits--capped by former Red Sox Jackie Bradley Jr.'s two-run triple.

Over the next three innings, Alexander limited hard contact en route to facing the minimum. After surrendering five two-out knocks in the first inning, the right-hander allowed just one more hit to DJ Stewart, but Bobby Dalbec threw out the Mets' outfielder at second base when he attempted to stretch a single into a double.

As Alexander settled in on the mound, the WooSox offense was looking to cut into their four-run deficit. Entering the fifth, Tyler McDonough's third inning single represented the only hit and baserunner for Worcester against Mets starter Tylor Megill. But as rain began to fall, so did the runs for the WooSox.

Following Eddy Alvarez's leadoff walk to begin the fifth, Bobby Dalbec belted his 16th long ball of the year to cut the Mets' lead in half. With rain falling heavier, Megill walked the next two batters to put men on first and second with nobody out. As the WooSox looked to build on their momentum, the umpires motioned for the game to move into a weather delay.

Since Worcester and Syracuse had not completed five innings, the game was suspended and will resume at a later date with the WooSox trailing 4-2 in the fifth inning. The teams will meet one more time this season with Worcester playing hosts at Polar Park for a six-game set from September 10-15.

The WooSox will return to Polar Park for a six-game series against the Lehigh Valley IronPigs beginning at 6:45 p.m. on Tuesday night. The starting pitchers for the series opener have yet to be announced. The game will be broadcasted on NESN+ and radio coverage begins at 6:25 p.m. on 98.9 Nash Icon, 100.1 The Pike, and the WooSox Radio Network.

