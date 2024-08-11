Memphis Hangs on for Series Victory against Gwinnett on Sunday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Memphis Redbirds concluded a six-game homestand with a 5-4 win over the Gwinnett Stripers (Triple-A, Atlanta Braves) on Sunday afternoon at AutoZone Park.

Memphis scored all five runs between the first and fifth inning. Right fielder Jordan Walker smacked his second home run in as many games in the third inning, a 425-foot blast to make the score 3-1. With two outs in the fifth, third baseman Cesar Prieto and second baseman Thomas Saggese provided back-to-back hits to push the lead to 5-1.

Prieto finished the day 2-for-3 with a run scored, a double and an RBI. Saggese went 1-for-4 with the RBI. Walker went 2-for-4 with a run scored a home run and an RBI. First baseman Luken Baker walked two more times on Sunday to push his total to 62 on the season, sixth most in the International League.

MLB Rehabber Steven Matz allowed one unearned run in 4.0 innings in the win. The left-handed pitcher allowed two hits, walked none and struck out three. Connor Thomas (5-4) allowed one run on three hits and struck out one in 3.0 innings of relief. Ryan Loutos (13) converted a four-out save and struck out the side in the ninth to remain perfect in save chances this season.

The Memphis Redbirds return to AutoZone Park to begin a six-game homestand against the Charlotte Knights (Triple-A, Chicago White Sox) on Tuesday, August 20 with first pitch scheduled for 6:45 p.m. CDT.

