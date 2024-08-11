Jumbo Shrimp Slug Three Homers for Series Split

TOLEDO, OH. - The Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp earned a series split against the Toledo Mud Hens thanks to three home runs and a 7-6 win Sunday afternoon at Fifth Third Field.

After going back and forth in the first two frames, Jacksonville (54-58, 19-18) evened the contest in the top of the third. After two quick outs, Ramírez (6) tied the game at four with a solo homer off Toledo (54-59, 19-20) starter Lael Lockhart (L, 2-5).

The Jumbo Shrimp took the lead in the top of the fourth. With one out, José Devers was hit by a pitch and went to third on a double from Diego Infante. With runners on second and third, Javier Sanoja doubled in both runners to put Jacksonville ahead 7-4.

The Mud Hens slowly chipped off the lead with a run in the bottom of the fifth. Spencer Torkelson walked and went to third on a wild pitch. Jace Jung followed with a walk and Justice Bigbie singled to plate Torkelson cutting the deficit to two, 7-5.

Toledo's final tally came in the bottom of the eighth. Trey Sweeney singled and stole second. Three batters later, Eddys Leonard knocked in Sweeney with a base hit to make it a one-run game, 7-6.

Jacksonville opened the scoring early in the top of the first. With one out, Connor Norby (17) and Deyvison De Los Santos (5) blasted back-to-back home runs giving the Jumbo Shrimp a 2-0 lead.

Toledo evened the game right away in the bottom of the first. Kerry Carpenter singled and went to third on a double from Torkelson. With runners on second and third, Jung drove in Carpenter with a sac fly. Torkelson went to third on the play and scored on a ground out from Bigbie to tie the game at two.

The Jumbo Shrimp responded with a run in the top of the second. With two outs, Infante doubled and scored on a base hit from Sanoja putting Jacksonville up 3-2.

The Mud Hens continued to haunt Jacksonville pitching in the bottom of the second. Stephen Scott started with a double and Riley Unroe walked with one out. In the following at-bat, Carpenter crushed a two-run double putting Toledo in front 4-3.

Following an off day on Monday, the Jumbo Shrimp return home to take on the Memphis Redbirds starting Tuesday, August 13 at 7:05 p.m. Coverage starts at 6:50 p.m. on Bally Live, MLB.tv, MiLB.tv, ESPN 690 AM and ESPN690.com.

