I-Cubs Split Series with Omaha, Drop Extra-Inning Thriller

August 11, 2024 - International League (IL)

PAPILLION, NE - The Iowa Cubs (48-66) dropped their second straight contest Sunday evening, as they fell to the Omaha Storm Chasers (70-42) by a 4-3 final in a 12-inning marathon at Werner Park.

Kevin Alcantara put the I-Cubs on top, 1-0, in the top of the third when his single to left brought home Miles Mastrobuoni from third. Mastrobuoni had reached on a fielder's choice and then advanced to third via an error by Omaha left fielder CJ Alexander, who dropped a fly ball hit by Moises Ballesteros.

The Storm Chasers answered with a run of their own in the bottom of the third, as a Tyler Gentry infield single scored Ryan Fitzgerald from third.

Alexander made up for his miscue in the field when he put the home team ahead, 2-1, in the sixth with a solo shot off Iowa reliever Trey Supak.

I-Cub starter Adrian Houser lasted 5.0 innings and allowed one run on four hits while walking and striking out one apiece.

The score remained 2-1 in favor of the hosts until the ninth inning. In what was at the time the I-Cubs' last chance to tie or win the game, Omaha reliever Jonathan Bowlan gave up a single and two walks to load the bases with nobody out.

With Matt Shaw, James Triantos, and Trayce Thompson on third, second, and first, respectively, Evan Sisk entered the contest on the mound for Omaha. He struck out Jake Hager, but then walked pinch-hitter Chase Strumpf to tie the score. With the bases still loaded, Sisk got William Simoneit to fly out to shallow right field and struck out Mastrobuoni swinging.

After a scoreless 10th, Stumpf gave the Cubs the lead in the second extra frame with a sac fly that allowed Triantos to score from third. But Omaha drew even with a Nick Pratto RBI single.

The I-Cubs failed to score in their half of the 11th and Omaha walked it off when Alexander's 1-out single to right plated Fitzgerald from third.

POSTGAME NOTES:

- The I-Cubs are now 6-6 in 12 extra-inning games this season

- 12 innings marks the longest game for both Iowa and Omaha since they played 13 on Sept. 22, 2022 (Omaha won, 5-4)

- The game took 3:35 to complete, the fourth longest game in the International League this season

Iowa will play against Columbus on Tuesday, August 13 for the first of a six-game series with first pitch from Principal Park slated for 6:38 p.m.

