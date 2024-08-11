Tides Beat Bulls, 7-2

August 11, 2024 - International League (IL)

Durham Bulls News Release







Norfolk, VA - The Norfolk Tides defeated the Durham Bulls 7-2 in the series finale on Sunday afternoon at Harbor Park.

Junior Caminero homered and had three of the Bulls' five hits. Jake Mangum collected the other two hits for the Bulls (17-22), who split the six-game set with the Tides (19-20).

Cole Wilcox (L,0-1) worked four innings, permitting four runs in his Triple-A debut. Wilcox surrendered two runs on two walks and two hits in the first inning, while needing 35 pitches.

Caminero's home run led off the fourth, narrowing the deficit to 3-1. Trailing 5-1 in the sixth, Mangum doubled home Caminero against Tucker Davidson (W, 4-6) to make it 5-2.

JD Davis struck for a two-run homer in the sixth against reliever Erasmo Ramirez to close out the scoring.

Durham returns home on Tuesday, August 13th against the Nashville Sounds at 6:35 PM ET.

