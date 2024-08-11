Stripers Lose 5-4 Nailbiter to Memphis in Series Finale

August 11, 2024 - International League (IL)

MEMPHIS, Tennessee - A two-run single in the eighth inning by Alejo Lopez brought the Gwinnett Stripers (18-21) to within a run on Sunday, but the Memphis Redbirds (19-20) rode the arm of closer Ryan Loutos to a four-out save and a 5-4 win at AutoZone Park. Gwinnett finished the season series 8-16 against Memphis.

Decisive Plays: Drake Baldwin's first-inning RBI double opened a 1-0 lead for the Stripers, but the Redbirds scored twice against AJ Smith-Shawver (L, 1-5) to take a 2-1 lead in the bottom of the first. Jordan Walker homered to make it 3-1 in the third, and Jose Fermin doubled and scored on a passed ball to put Memphis up 4-1 in the fourth. Thomas Saggese's RBI single off Domingo Gonzalez increased the lead to 5-1 in the fifth. Gwinnett got an RBI double from Luis Liberato in the seventh and Lopez's two-out, two-run single in the eighth to get as close as 5-4, but Loutos (S, 13) retired the final four batters to finish the game.

Key Contributors: Rehabbing Atlanta Braves center fielder Michael Harris II had a game-high two hits for the Stripers, going 2-for-4 with a run scored. Lopez had the only multi-RBI game, finishing 1-for-4 with two RBIs. For Memphis, Walker and Prieto each had two hits and one RBI. Following 4.0 innings from rehabbing Steven Matz, Connor Thomas (W, 5-4) worked 3.0 one-run innings in relief.

Noteworthy: Gwinnett is now 5-15 in series finales and 5-14 on Sunday this season. Harris is batting .435 (10-for-23, 1 HR, 2 R, 2 RBI) through six games on his rehab assignment. Dylan Lee threw his second scoreless outing of the series (1.0 IP, 0 H, 1 SO).

Next Game (Tuesday, August 13): Gwinnett vs. Norfolk, 7:05 p.m. ET at Coolray Field. Broadcast: 6:50 p.m. ET on MyCountry993.com and Bally Live. It is Coolray T-Shirt Tuesday at Coolray Field, as the first 500 fans to the ballpark will receive an Ozzie Albies Stripers shirsey.

