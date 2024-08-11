Hens Fall Short in a Magical 7-6 Duel against the Jumbo Shrimp

The Mud Hens narrowly missed a win with a 7-6 loss, splitting the series against the Jumbo Shrimp during today's Harry Potter-themed game.

The game began at 4:07 PM on this Sunday evening, with Jacksonville taking advantage of the wind early on. The Jumbo Shrimp started strong, hitting two home runs to claim the lead. When the Mud Hens stepped up to bat, Kerry Carpenter led off with a single to right field, followed by a double from Spencer Torkelson on a line drive to left. Jace Jung was out on a sacrifice fly to center, but it brought home the first run for the Hens. Justice Bigbie grounded out at first, allowing Torkelson to score and tie the game. Trey Sweeney then hit a deep pop fly to the corner of left field that everyone thought was a home run, but it was called a double instead.

Jacksonville added another run in the second inning, doubling and then singling to bring a runner home. However, the inning ended when Jung quickly snagged a line drive, earning the third out. Stephen Scott continued his hot streak with a double on a fly ball that nearly went out of the park. Riley Unroe walked to first base, and Carpenter followed with a double that the Shrimp couldn't handle, allowing Scott to score and Unroe to dive headfirst into home plate.

The Jumbo Shrimp tied the game again with another home run in the top of the third, but that was all they managed. Bigbie got on base with a hit to center field, but a double play quickly ended the Hens' chance to capitalize. Jacksonville then scored two more runs, but Lael Lockhart and Torkelson teamed up to end the inning. Scott hit another double when the Hens came back to bat, but they couldn't bring him home. The Shrimp went down in order in the top of the fifth inning, but Torkelson drew a walk and then stole third base after a wild pitch. Jung followed with a walk, and Bigbie hit a line drive to center to bring Torkelson home and move Jung to second. Unfortunately, a double play and a ground out by Ryan Kreidler ended the inning.

The sixth inning was quick, with both teams recording 1-2-3 innings. The seventh inning looked the same until Torkelson drew another walk, and Jung hit a single on a ground ball. A wild pitch moved him to third, but a double play by the Jumbo Shrimp ended the inning.

In the bottom of the eighth, Sweeney hit a single off a line drive to center field and stole second base. Leonard singled, allowing Sweeney to score and bring the game within one run. In the ninth inning, Leonard caught a fly ball, and a double play from second to first ended the Shrimp's chances of extending their lead. The Hens had one last opportunity to tie the game and force extra innings. A single by Drew Maggi gave the fans hope, but a double play at second and first killed the momentum. A fly out from Jung ended the game.

The Mud Hens have a break tomorrow but will face the Charlotte Knights on Tuesday at 7 PM. Catch the game online or at Truist Field.

Notables:

Justice Bigbie (2-4, 2RBI)

Kerry Carpenter (2-4, 2RBI)

