Sunday's Syracuse Game against Worcester Suspended Because of Rain, Will be Continued at a Later Date

August 11, 2024 - International League (IL)

Syracuse, NY - Sunday afternoon's game between the Syracuse Mets and the Worcester Red Sox was suspended because of rain in the top of the fifth inning with Syracuse leading, 4-2. Since the Mets and Red Sox do not play in Syracuse again this season, the game will be continued in Worcester at some point when the two teams meet from September 10th-September 15th at Polar Park.

Syracuse jumped all over Worcester in the bottom of the first inning, plating four runs to take a commanding 4-0 lead. It all happened with two outs as five straight hits got the four tallies home. Four consecutive singles from Drew Gilbert, Luke Ritter, DJ Stewart, and Pablo Reyes scored two of the runs. Then, a two-run triple from Jackie Bradley Jr. capped off the scoring flurry to give the Mets the 4-0 advantage.

From there, Tylor Megill began to keep WooSox batters off balance. The right-hander cruised through the first four innings, allowing only one hit with no walks and three strikeouts in four scoreless frames to start the game.

In the fifth, however, the Red Sox got to Megill. Eddy Alvarez started the inning with a walk. Bobby Dalbec followed with a two-run homer to slash the Worcester deficit in half, 4-2. Then, a sprinkle of rain became much steadier, causing Megill to walk consecutive batters and then the game to be delayed with runners on first and second and no outs in a 4-2 game in the top of the fifth.

Syracuse visits Worcester from September 10th-September 15th. During one of those days, Sunday's nine-inning game will be completed with Syracuse as the "home" team on the scoreboard. That will be followed by a seven-inning game.

The Syracuse Mets hit the road after their weeklong home series against the Worcester Red Sox, now taking on the Triple-A affiliate of the Washington Nationals, the Rochester Red Wings. Game one of the six-game series is set for 6:45 p.m. first pitch on Tuesday.

