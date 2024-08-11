Tides Salvage Series Split In Offensive Explosion

NORFOLK, V.A. - The Norfolk Tides (19-20, 55-59) defeated the Durham Bulls (17-22, 53-61), 7-2, on Sunday afternoon at Harbor Park. J.D. Davis launched a two-run home run for the second straight night, while David Banuelos and Hudson Haskin notched multi-hit efforts en route to a series split with the Bulls.

The Tides struck first Sunday afternoon, taking an early 2-0 lead in the bottom of the first. Norfolk loaded the bases on Durham starter Cole Wilcox on a single and a pair of walks, and David Banuelos singled in two runners on an RBI hit. The Tides tacked on to their lead in the bottom half of the third when Livan Soto roped an RBI double down the left field line to score Niko Goodrum and make it 3-0 Tides.

Durham responded in the top of the fourth, getting on the board for the first time this afternoon on a solo home run from Junior Caminero, his 13th of the season, to make it 3-1. Norfolk quickly responded in the bottom half of the inning to go back up by three runs when Hudson Haskin doubled in Shayne Fontana.

The Tides extended their lead to 5-1 in the bottom half of the fifth. Following a walk to Daniel Johnson and a single by Banuelos, Nick Maton roped an RBI double off the right-center field wall to score Johnson. Durham responded once again in the top of the sixth on an RBI double from Jake Mangum that cut the Bulls deficit to 5-2.

Norfolk continued to pile on in the bottom of the sixth when following a Haskin walk, J.D. Davis launched a two-run home run, his second in as many days, to put the Tides up 7-2.

Kade Strowd came in to pitch the ninth inning and worked a scoreless frame to shut down the Bulls and cap off the 7-2 win to salvage a series split with Durham.

Following an off day tomorrow, Norfolk heads to Gwinnett to square off against the Stripers starting on Tuesday for a six-game series.

POSTGAME NOTES

David Drives 'em in: In his second multi-hit game of the season with Norfolk, David Banuelos went 2-for-4 with two RBI...it marked his first multi-hit game since April 3 at Charlotte when he launched a two-run home run and has three hits against the Knights...since rejoining the Tides on July 30, Banuelos has reached base safely in all but one game and has compiled three runs, two doubles and six RBI while working four walks.

J(ust) D(eliever) Davis: A day after notching his first hit with Norfolk, J.D. Davis launched a two-run home run as part of a 1-for-3 day at the plate where he added a walk...Davis has now launched a home run in back-to-back games for the first time since April 5 - 6, 2023 with San Francisco at the White Sox...in four games thus far with the Tides, Davis has collected five RBI.

