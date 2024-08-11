Knights Drop Sunday's Finale to Bats, 4-3

August 11, 2024 - International League (IL)

(LOUISVILLE, KY) -- The Charlotte Knights dropped the finale of a six-game series against the Louisville Bats by a score of 4-3 from Louisville Slugger Field in Louisville, KY on Sunday afternoon. The Knights rallied in the top of the ninth inning, scoring two runs against the Louisville bullpen to tie the game at 3-3. In the bottom of the ninth, Louisville designated hitter Edwin Ríos doubled home the game-winning run against Charlotte reliever Adisyn Coffey (0-1, 2.28).

First baseman Tim Elko extended his hitting streak to nine consecutive games in the loss on Sunday. Elko went 1-for-3 with two walks and a run scored. He scored the first of Charlotte's two runs in the top of the ninth inning on an RBI single by shortstop Colson Montgomery. Charlotte's second run in the top of the ninth, which tied the game at 3-3, came on an RBI single off the bat of center fielder Rafael Ortega. In all, the Knights tallied three runs on six hits in the game six loss. Right fielder Oscar Colás had two hits on the afternoon.

Charlotte righty Sean Burke started the game on Sunday and allowed one run on two hits over 3.2 innings pitched. He allowed a solo home run to former Knights infielder Erik González in the second inning. Louisville second baseman Ivan Johnson added a solo home run off Charlotte reliever Gus Varland in the bottom of the eighth inning.

Louisville reliever Zach Maxwell (4-1, 4.62), who allowed two runs in the ninth inning to blow the save, earned the victory for the Bats. With the loss, the Knights finished the six-game series from Louisville with a 2-4 record.

The Knights will now have a day off on Monday before embarking on a six-game home series against the Toledo Mud Hens (Triple-A affiliate of the Detroit Tigers) on Tuesday evening. The "Voice of the Knights" Matt Swierad and long-time Knights broadcaster Mike Pacheco will have the call beginning at 7:00 p.m. online at www.CharlotteKnights.com. First pitch from the Queen City is set for 7:04 p.m. on Tuesday night.

