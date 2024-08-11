Chasers Crush I-Cubs with 16-3 Victory

August 11, 2024 - International League (IL)

PAPILLION, NEB. - The Omaha Storm Chasers beat the Iowa Cubs in a 16-3 dominant victory Saturday at Werner Park.

As the fifth game of this week's series got under way, Iowa jumped out to an early 2-0 lead. Four walks in the top of the first inning from Omaha starting pitcher Dinelson Lamet scored a run for the Cubs and put the Chasers behind 1-0. Iowa added another run in the second as Jake Hager hit a solo homer to left field and increased the Cubs lead to 2-0 in the middle of the second.

After the first five Chasers hitters of the game were retired, Omaha answered in the bottom of the second, mounting a six-run rally with two outs for a 6-2 lead. Nelson Velázquez drew a walk and Ryan Fitzgerald followed with a two-run homer to right field to tie the game at 2-2. The next at-bat, Cam Devanney crushed a solo homer, his 17th long ball of the season and gave Omaha its first lead of the evening as the Chasers led the rest of the way.

After Austin Nola drew a walk and John Rave singled into center, Tyler Gentry crushed his 12th homer of the season, a three-run shot to right field, and Omaha took a commanding four-run lead.

Omaha blew the game open in the third with nine more runs, as the team batted around for a second straight inning. Nick Pratto and Velázquez opened the inning with back-to-back doubles to plate a run. Fitzgerald singled and Devanney walked to load the bases, with Nola drawing a walk to bring home another run. Rave followed with a double to plate two runs, then Gentry and Nick Loftin each singled in one as the first eight batters of the inning reached base.

With one out in the third, Pratto reached base on a run-scoring throwing error and after Velazquez drew his second walk of the game, Fitzgerald connected on his his 3rd hit of the night and second of the inning to drive in Pratto and Loftin for the last two runs of the inning as Omaha went up 15-2.

Lamet ended his night tossing 5.0 innings and striking out three before Eric Cerantola relieved him in the top of the sixth inning. On his first batter, Cerantola allowed a solo homer to left field and trimmed the Chasers' large lead to a 12-run margin but struck out the next three batters to get out of the inning.

The Chasers added a run of insurance in the bottom of the sixth as they loaded the bases off of a Nola walk, Gentry single, his third of the night, and a Loftin walk and a wild pitch plated Nola from third for the final run of the night.

Cerantola's night was done after throwing two innings of relief and adding four punchouts to the pitching staff total. Noah Murdock and Steven Cruz finished out the game, each throwing a scoreless inning, combining to strand five runners to secure a 16-3 win for the Chasers.

The Storm Chasers conclude this week's series against the Cubs at Werner Park Sunday, August 11 as first pitch is slated to start at 5:05 p.m. CT and right-handed pitcher Chandler Champlain will get the start for Omaha.

