SWB Game Notes - August 11

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (20-17, 63-48) @ Lehigh Valley IronPigs (21-15, 55-54)

Game 112 | Road Game 56 | Coca-Cola Park | Sunday, August 11, 2024 | First Pitch 1:35 PM

LHP Josh Maciejewski (1-1, 4.35) vs RHP Alan Rangel (0-1, 9.00)

MAGIC MAN: Josh Maciejewski got the call up from Somerset to make a spot start for the RailRiders yesterday. He had already made five earlier appearances for the team, albeit none of them starts, for a 3.86 earned run average. Maciejewski shoved in a season-high four innings on 54 pitches. The southpaw tossed shutout frames allowing just two hits and two walks while striking out three. He also made his Major League debut earlier this season with a scoreless frame.

HELLO PETER - Peter Serruto will make his RailRiders debut after joining the team on July 1. He spent most of the season with Somerset, playing in just two games. He caught two batters on June 22 after an injury. Serruto also pitched one inning of clean work on June 5, where he walked three and had one strikeout. The 24-year-old was signed by New York as a minor league free agent on August 2, 2023. Serruto was originally selected in the 22nd round of the 2018 Draft by the Cincinnati Reds. He spent three seasons at Rutgers University and finished his collegiate career at Indiana University.

DOUBLE TIME - The RailRiders played their ninth doubleheader day on the season. It was their second against Lehigh Valley after the teams each won a game in the split doubleheader on July 3. SWB has been swept twice and has split with their opponents seven times.

BARCLAY'S BEST - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre left-hander Edgar Barclay pitched the RailRiders second complete game of the season. It was the second time in a doubleheader contest along with Baron Stuart earlier in the year.

TAYLOR'S ERA - Taylor Trammell has been excellent in August hitting .320 in seven contests. He has hit a home run in five of them while driving in nine runs. He has now had a home run in three of four games against Lehigh Valley this series. On the season, Trammell is batting .244 with 16 doubles and 13 homers in 70 games.

THE "27th" MAN - Ron Marianaccio was called up to the New York Yankees to be the "27th" man on their active roster for their doubleheader against the Texas Rangers yesterday. He pitched two and a third innings of clean work for his longest outing of the summer. With NYY this season, Marinaccio holds a 2.53 ERA in 21.1 innings.

THE 'IRONRAIL'- The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders and the Lehigh Valley IronPigs compete for the IronRail trophy each season. It is a physical piece of railway for these in-state rivals. The RailRiders won last year taking the season series 15-9. This summer both teams have eight wins apiece with a potential eight more on the slate.

