Sounds Blank Indians for Second Straight Night to Win Series

August 11, 2024 - International League (IL)

Nashville Sounds News Release







NASHVILLE - The Nashville Sounds (60-53, 22-16) pitching staff dominated and shut out the Indianapolis Indians (51-59, 18-19), 3-0, on Sunday night at First Horizon Park.

The Sounds pitching staff was excellent from start to finish with a string of strikeouts along the way. Mitch White (3-3) made his first start of the season and put together his best outing. He had seven strikeouts with one walk and two singles as his only blemishes in five innings. Craig Yoho entered in relief in the sixth and promptly retired all three batters via strikeout on 14 pitches. The Brewers No. 2 prospect, Jacob Misiorowski followed with 1 2/3 innings and two strikeouts in his first relief outing of his professional career.

The game was scoreless until the bottom of the fourth inning. Owen Miller ripped a double off the left-center wall with Brewer Hicklen running on the pitch and scored easily to put the Sounds ahead. In the fifth, Chris Roller walked, stole second base, and came around to score on a Freddy Zamora single. Nashville added some extra insurance in the seventh with an RBI single by Vinny Capra set up by a Carlos Rodriguez triple. Though the offense only totaled three runs on seven hits, it was more than enough with the dominance from the Nashville hurlers.

Kevin Herget (S, 3) recorded the final four outs with three more strikeouts to clinch the series against Indianapolis with a 3-0 victory for the second night in-a-row. It was only the third time this season that the Sounds have recorded 15 strikeouts in a game and only the second time in a nine-inning game.

The Sounds have tomorrow off and then head to Durham for a six-game series against the Bulls starting on Tuesday. Right-hander Taylor Clarke (2-3, 4.50) will be on the bump for Nashville. The starter for Durham is to be determined. The first pitch is set for 5:35 p.m. at Durham Bulls Athletic Park.

Post-Game Notes

The last time the Sounds had back-to-back shutout wins was on May 7-8, 2022, vs. Norfolk (1-0, 4-0). Nashville took four of the six games versus Indianapolis and moved to 7-5-8 in series this season and 15-5 in series finales.

Mitch White (5.0 IP, 2 H, 0 ER, 1 BB, 7 K) topped his season-high in innings (4.1 IP vs. New York-AL on April 6) and set his season-high in strikeouts. The last time that he went 5.0+ IP with zero runs allowed was on September 15, 2023, with Buffalo at Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (5.1 IP, 1 H, 3 BB, 9 K).

Craig Yoho (H, 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 ER, 3 K) has not allowed an earned run in his last 16 appearances dating back to June 18. It is tied for the longest active streak in Minor League Baseball with Aaron McGarity.

Jacob Misiorowski (1.2 IP, 0 H, 0 ER, 2 K) made his first relief appearance in his professional career (44 outings). In three appearances (two starts) for Nashville, he has a 3.86 ERA (4.2 IP/2 ER) with five strikeouts.

It was the ninth time this season that the pitching staff did not allow an extra-base hit and have a 6-3 record in those games.

The Nashville Sounds are the Triple-A affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers and play at First Horizon Park. Season ticket memberships for the 2025 season are on sale now. For more information call 615-690-4487 or e-mail tickets@nashvillesounds.com.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from August 11, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.