August 11 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs at Omaha Storm Chasers

August 11, 2024 - International League (IL)

Iowa Cubs News Release







IOWA CUBS (48-65) at OMAHA STORM CHASERS (69-42)

Sunday, August 11 - 5:05 PM CT - Werner Park - Papillion, NE

RHP Adrian Houser (0-0, 6.75) vs. RHP Chandler Champlain (2-5, 6.39)

TONIGHT'S GAME: The Iowa Cubs and Omaha Storm Chasers play the finale of a six-game series tonight at Werner Park... marks the fourth series the two clubs have played against each other...right-hander Adrian Houser is scheduled to make his second start with Iowa...he pitched 2.2 innings on Tuesday night at Omaha and allowed two runs in a no decision...right-hander Chandler Champlain is slated to make his 14th appearance with Omaha and his 13th start...he made seven starts with Double-A Northwest Arkansas and went 2-1 with a 3.50 ERA (14 ER in 36.0 IP) before being promoted to Omaha.

TOUGH LOSS IN OMAHA: The I-Cubs fell 16-3 in last night's contest at Omaha...the Storm Chasers scored six runs in the second inning, nine runs in the third inning and one run in the sixth...Kevin Alcántara hit his second home run at the Triple-A level and Jake Hager also homered in the loss...left-hander Jordan Wicks made the start on Major League rehab assignment and took the loss as he allowed six runs on four hits across 1.2 innings...Daniel Palencia and Michael Arias combined for 2.2 scoreless innings in relief.

THE BIG O: Cubs' No. 3 prospect Owen Caissie hit his 12th home run of the season Tuesday night to give him his second straight game with a home run...it marked the first time this season Caissie has homered in back-to-back games with the last coming on July 30-Aug. 1, 2023 with Double-A Tennessee...additionally, it is the seventh time the outfielder has done so in his career.

MILESTONE HOMER: Kevin Alcántara hit his first career home run at the Triple-A level Wednesday night in the eighth inning off Chandler Champlain and his second Triple-A homer last night off Eric Cerantola...in his first five games with Iowa, Alcántara is batting .389 (7-for-18) with two home runs, three RBI and one stolen base.

THE FIRST TWO: James Triantos tallied his first two Triple-A hits Friday night and stole a base...between Double-A Tennessee and Iowa, he has 110 hits and 39 steals and he is one of three minor leaguers with such numbers, along with Nick Morabito (NYM) and Chandler Simpson (TBR).

SIT 'EM DOWN: Iowa Cubs reliever Jack Neely, who was acquired in a trade with the New York Yankees on July 30 in exchange for Mark Leiter Jr., earned his second save last night...he made his first appearance of the season on Aug. 3 vs. St. Paul and tossed a scoreless frame and struck out the side...Neely has gone 1-1 with a 2.60 ERA (13 ER in 45.0 IP) with 70 strikeouts and eight saves in 34 outings between Double-A Somerset, Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre and Iowa.

BIRDSELL STRIKEOUTS: In his first win as an I-Cub Friday night, Brandon Birdsell tallied nine strikeouts...the nine strikeouts were the most by an Iowa pitcher since Ben Brown punched out 11 on July 19, 2023.

SCORELESS CALEB: Wednesday night's starting pitcher Caleb Kilian tossed 5.0 scoreless innings to extend his scoreless streak to 12.0 innings dating back to July 28...during the streak, Kilian has made three outings (two starts) and has allowed three hits, one hit batter and two walks with seven strikeouts over his 12.0 innings.

ALL THE SMALL THINGS: Iowa earned a one-run win Friday night at Omaha to improve to 23-16 in such games this year...Iowa has played the most one-run games in the International League during this season (38) ahead of next-closest Jacksonville (35).

FOUR NEW FACES: Iowa had four new players join their roster prior to Tuesday night's game in Matt Shaw, James Triantos, Kevin Alcántara and Adrian Houser...Shaw, the No. 2 prospect in the Cubs organization and 29th in all of baseball (MLB.com) was selected 13th overall in the 2023 First-Year Player Draft and hit .279 (87-for-312) with 14 home runs prior to his promotion from Double-A Tennessee... Triantos, the Cubs No. 4 prospect and No. 51 in all of baseball batted .300 (107-for-357) with 30 extra-base hits and 40 RBI and Alcántara (Cubs No. 6/MLB No. 63) hit .271 (79-for-291) with 22 extra-base hits.

VS. OMAHA: Iowa and Omaha are playing their fourth set of games against each other this season...the I-Cubs have gone 9-11 vs. the Storm Chasers this season and have won their last four of their last six against the club.

International League Stories from August 11, 2024

