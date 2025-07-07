Caissie Named International League Player of the Week
July 7, 2025 - International League (IL)
Iowa Cubs News Release
DES MOINES, IA - Iowa Cubs outfielder Owen Caissie was tabbed the International League Player of the Week for the period of June 30-July 6 the league announced today.
In five games vs. Omaha, Caissie slashed .476/.560/1.143 (10-for-21) with two doubles, four home runs, six RBI and four walks. The Cubs No. 1 prospect and No. 43 in all of baseball (MLB.com) tallied two multi-homer games in the series, with one coming on July 3 and the other on July 5.
During that timeframe, Caissie ranked among International League leaders in total bases (1st, 24), OPS (1st, 1.703), hits (T-1st, 10), runs (T-1st, 9), home runs (T-1st, 4), slugging percentage (2nd, 1.143), extra-base hits (T-2nd, 6), batting average (3rd, .476) and on-base percentage (6th, .560).
He is the second I-Cub to be named International League Player of the Week this season, following Carlos Pérez on May 12-18.
