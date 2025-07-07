Caissie Named International League Player of the Week

July 7, 2025 - International League (IL)

Iowa Cubs News Release







DES MOINES, IA - Iowa Cubs outfielder Owen Caissie was tabbed the International League Player of the Week for the period of June 30-July 6 the league announced today.

In five games vs. Omaha, Caissie slashed .476/.560/1.143 (10-for-21) with two doubles, four home runs, six RBI and four walks. The Cubs No. 1 prospect and No. 43 in all of baseball (MLB.com) tallied two multi-homer games in the series, with one coming on July 3 and the other on July 5.

During that timeframe, Caissie ranked among International League leaders in total bases (1st, 24), OPS (1st, 1.703), hits (T-1st, 10), runs (T-1st, 9), home runs (T-1st, 4), slugging percentage (2nd, 1.143), extra-base hits (T-2nd, 6), batting average (3rd, .476) and on-base percentage (6th, .560).

He is the second I-Cub to be named International League Player of the Week this season, following Carlos Pérez on May 12-18.







International League Stories from July 7, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.