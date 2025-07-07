Tobias Myers Named International League Pitcher of the Week

July 7, 2025 - International League (IL)

NASHVILLE - Minor League Baseball announced today that Tobias Myers has been named International League Pitcher of the Week for June 30-July 6. Myers pitched six scoreless innings in Memphis on Friday, July 4 with eight strikeouts and allowed just two hits without a walk.

In honor of Myers' recognition, the Nashville Sounds Foundation will make a $200 donation to a charity of Tobias' choosing.

Myers' quality start helped the Sounds beat the Redbirds 6-1 on July 4. It was his second straight quality start and fourth overall in his last five games. He also worked a six-inning scoreless quality start on June 17 vs. Iowa and has allowed just three earned runs over his last three starts (17.0 IP). His eight strikeouts against Memphis last Friday night were the second-most he has had in 11 Triple-A starts this season and the most since he had nine on June 5th against Gwinnett.

Myers is the second Nashville Pitcher to win International Pitcher of the Week award, and the fourth different Sounds' player to being home International League Weekly honors in 2025. Jacob Misiorowski was named Pitcher of the Week twice (3/28-30, 4/22-27). Ernesto Martinez Jr. (4/7-13) and Daz Cameron (4/14-20) were named Player of the Week consecutively earlier this year.

This is the second career International League Pitcher of the Week Award for Myers. He won his first on September 26, 2021, while he was with the Durham Bulls and it's his fifth overall Pitcher of the Week award. He was named the New York-Penn League Pitcher of the Week with Aberdeen (BAL) on July 9, 2017. The right-hander has two Southern League Pitcher of the Week awards: one on July 25, 2021, while pitching for the Montgomery Biscuits in the Tampa Bay organization and another on May 14, 2023, with Double-A Biloxi.

Myers, 26, signed a free agent deal with the Milwaukee Brewers on November 10, 2022. He has made 11 starts with Nashville in 2025 and is 2-4 with a 2.93 ERA. He also had six appearances with the Brewers after starting the season on rehab with Nashville. He was 1-1 with a 4.95 ERA and made five starts for Milwaukee this season. Myers had a strong rookie season with the Brewers in 2024 after making his Major League debut on April 23, 2024. He became the second rookie in Brewers' franchise history to start a playoff game when he started Game 3 of the National League Wild Card Series against the New York Mets and pitched five scoreless innings on two hits. He was named the Brewers 2024 Most Valuable Pitcher as voted on by members of the Milwaukee chapter of the BBWAA.

Nashville begins a six-game road series against the Durham Bulls (Tampa Bay) beginning Tuesday, July 8. The Sounds will return to First Horizon Park following the current road trip and All-Star Break for the beginning of a nine-game homestand on Friday, July 18 against the Indianapolis Indians (Pittsburgh).







